From Lab to Field: HPQ and Novacium Secure First Battery Order from European Drone Manufacturer Using GEN4 Cells

The initial order represents a first step in the commercialization of cylindrical battery pack formats and follows recent capacity testing of HPQ Silicon’s GEN4 21700 cells

The customer operates across professional, industrial, and defense drone markets.

The initial battery pack order, designed for high-endurance drone applications, is based on an 8S2P configuration delivering between 10,000 mAh and 13,400 mAh. Discussions are ongoing regarding a potential 8S3P configuration, which could deliver between 15,000 mAh and

20,100 mAh





MONTREAL, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), today announced that its strategic partner, Novacium, has received an initial battery pack order from a European drone manufacturer. The order represents a first step in the commercialization of high-capacity lithium-ion battery packs for drones. The counterparty remains undisclosed for confidentiality reasons.

This order follows GEN4 performance results announced on April 15, 2026, in which 21700 cells achieved up to 7,030 mAh under extended-voltage test conditions, with energy densities reaching 330.9 Wh/kg and 937.5 Wh/L. Laboratory testing also demonstrated over 96% capacity retention after 100 deep-discharge cycles, supporting potential use cases requiring high endurance and repeated cycling [1].



Rendering of an 8S2P GEN4-based battery pack configuration

ordered by a European drone manufacturer

The cylindrical battery pack formats proposed to the customer are based on an 8-series (8S) architecture and are offered in two configurations: 8S2P and 8S3P. Both configurations utilize GEN4 21700 cells designed to combine high discharge capability with the energy density advantages of silicon-based anode materials.

At the pack level, the 8S2P configuration sold to the customer is expected to deliver approximately 10,000 mAh to 13,400 mAh. The customer has also requested pricing for an 8S3P configuration 8S3P configuration packs, which could deliver approximately 15,000 mAh to 20,100 mAh.

“Drone manufacturers are actively looking for ways to extend flight time without increasing weight,” said Jed Kraiem, COO of Novacium. “GEN4 is showing exceptional and unique characteristics in that direction, and this initial order, along with ongoing discussions reflect growing interest from advanced industrial users.”

HPQ holds exclusive North American commercialization rights for Novacium’s GEN3 and GEN4 silicon-based anode materials under the HPQ ENDURA+ brand. While this order was secured in Europe, HPQ is positioned to offer 8S2P and 8S3P battery pack configurations for drone applications in North American markets.

“This development reflects the continued advancement of our technology toward commercial applications over the coming quarters,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon. “HPQ stands to benefit directly through its ownership stake in Novacium. More importantly, the battery pack configurations being delivered represent a foundational step toward standardized solutions that can be deployed across both European and North American markets.”

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Internal capacity test results for a 21700-cell manufactured with GEN4 material by an industrial partner, under extended deep-discharge cycling conditions.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an innovative technology start-up created in 2022, in France. It is an engineering and R&D company dedicated to materials for energy, with a specialization in silicon and hydrogen. Novacium is developing 2 technologies. The first concerns a new silicon-based anode material that significantly increases the capacity of Li-ion batteries. Novacium's second activity is the generation of hydrogen. Novacium is developing an autonomous hydrogen generation system for civil and military applications fueled by a patented alloy based on silicon and aluminum.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/864fa8ef-c9b5-4eef-a5a4-bb31c1a85e70