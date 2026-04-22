Sironax Announces Abstract on SARM1 Inhibitor SIR2501 Selected for Presentation at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

Poster presentation scheduled for May 30, 1:30-4:30 PM CDT

 | Source: Sironax USA, Inc. Sironax USA, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunological, metabolic, and rare diseases, today announced the selection of an abstract for presentation in a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. The meeting will take place from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago, IL.

Presentation details are below:

Poster Title: SARM1 Inhibition to Prevent Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy: Translational and Early Clinical Evaluation of SIR2501
Poster Board: 131
Abstract #: 12148  
Date/Time: May 30, 2026, 1:30-4:30 PM CDT   

About Sironax
Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunological, metabolic, and rare diseases. Founded in 2017, the company has built a diverse pipeline of programs by targeting contributors of aging, degeneration, metabolic dysfunction, and inflammation. Sironax is conducting clinical studies with SARM1 inhibitor SIR2501, NAMPT activator SIR4156, and RIPK1 inhibitor SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. The company was named to the 2025 Endpoints 11 list of the most promising biotech startups. For more information, visit sironax.com.

Contact Information
Investors/Media
Erik Kopp
Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
PR@sironax.com

Business Development
Yan Lu, Ph.D.
Senior Director, Business Development and Corporate Strategy
BD@sironax.com


GlobeNewswire

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