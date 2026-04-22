Cicero by CGS Immersive Wins Three 2026 TITAN Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS Immersive today announced that it is a three-time winner in the 2026 TITAN Innovation Awards, recognizing breakthrough achievements that are redefining how technology, design, and innovation shape industries worldwide. This year, CGS Immersive’s Cicero AI platform was recognized as a forward-thinking solution that has demonstrably set new benchmarks for usability, scalability, and real-world application and business impact.

This season, the Titan Awards received hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, representing industries including digital technology, product design, integrated systems, and service innovation. This diversity spotlights how innovation today combines technical precision with design thinking to address increasingly complex challenges.

“The TITAN Innovation Awards continues to recognize excellence that defines how industries move forward,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Cicero by CGS Immersive demonstrated a level of execution that goes beyond innovation as an idea—they represent solutions that perform, adapt, and create lasting value. Their recognition reflects a global standard of excellence that positions them among the leading innovators shaping today’s industries.”

About Cicero’s big Titan Innovation Awards wins:

The three Innovation in Technology categories where Cicero earned “Platinum” and “Gold” directly reflect how Cicero is used to solve real-world business challenges by CGS Immersive’s clients:

Future of Work Technology (Platinum): Cicero helps organizations reimagine how people get ready for what’s next in their workplace (AI driven transformations, new products, new operating models) by giving teams a realistic place to rehearse high stakes moments before they happen.

Cicero helps organizations reimagine how people get ready for what’s next in their workplace (AI driven transformations, new products, new operating models) by giving teams a realistic place to rehearse high stakes moments before they happen. Best Artificial Intelligence Technology Innovation (Platinum): Cicero’s artificial intelligence powers adaptive, lifelike practice so sellers, leaders, recruiters and frontline teams can interact with AI counterparts that question, challenge and respond with nuance, building real judgment and confidence rather than just knowledge.

Cicero’s artificial intelligence powers adaptive, lifelike practice so sellers, leaders, recruiters and frontline teams can interact with AI counterparts that question, challenge and respond with nuance, building real judgment and confidence rather than just knowledge. Immersive Experience Technology (Gold): Cicero delivers rich, scenario-based experiences that feel like the real thing so that people develop muscle memory they can carry into real customer conversations, safety decisions and operational tasks.



“Every successful transformation begins with people, addressing how they think, adapt, and rise to what’s next,” said Doug Stephen, President of CGS Immersive. “Cicero was created to empower that human readiness. By letting teams experience tomorrow’s challenges before they arrive, we help organizations unlock resilience, creativity, and confidence at-scale. These TITAN Awards are a reminder that technology’s greatest innovation isn’t in the algorithms themselves; it’s in how they help people perform and lead with greater purpose.”

About CGS Immersive

CGS Immersive is a trusted transformation partner helping organizations address workforce and operational challenges with breakthrough business outcomes. We combine a future-of-work driven change methodology with Extended Reality (XR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and lifelike simulations to deliver faster, smarter, and more impactful on-the-job experiences. Our team of leading strategists, designers, and technologists is recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in human resources for our work with global enterprises in building resilient, future-ready workforces and operations. Follow CGS Immersive on LinkedIn.

About TITAN Innovation Awards

The TITAN Innovation Awards is an international awards program recognizing excellence in technology, design, and innovative solutions that influence global industries. The competition honors individuals, teams, and organizations whose work demonstrates originality, effectiveness, and the ability to advance industry standards.