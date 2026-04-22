The National Gallery of Art Receives Historic $116 Million Gift from the Mitchell P. Rales Family Foundation Endowing “Across the Nation” National Lending Program

Washington, DC, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Gallery of Art has received a transformational gift of $116 million from the Mitchell P. Rales Family Foundation to endow Across the Nation, the museum’s nationwide loan partnership program launched in 2025. Made to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary this year, the landmark gift will fund the program in perpetuity. Now a foundational element of the museum’s national service, Across the Nation will continue to advance the National Gallery’s ability to reach all Americans by bringing key works from the nation’s collection on long-term loan to regional museums across the country.

This is the largest gift to endow programming in the National Gallery’s history, on par with the National Gallery’s original founding gifts. The historic endowment embodies Rales’s enduring and visionary support of the museum, where he has been a member of the Board of Trustees for 20 years and served as president from 2019 to 2024. During this time, Rales has funded other major initiatives, including gifting and facilitating the acquisition of important works of art. Staunchly committed to the arts, Rales is also cofounder of Glenstone, a foundation and museum in Montgomery County, Maryland, that seamlessly integrates art, architecture, and nature into a serene and contemplative environment, always free of charge.

Across the Nation’s continuation will build upon the success of its pilot program, also generously funded by Rales. The pilot program has reached nearly 900,000 visitors across 10 partner museums since the loans were installed in spring 2025. Throughout the program’s inaugural year, visitors to these partner institutions shared overwhelmingly positive feedback, stating that the loans have enriched their overall experience and created meaningful connections with the works of art on view from the partners’ permanent collections and exhibitions.

“Mitchell Rales has been a leading benefactor of the National Gallery for two decades, committed to supporting our mission and work at every step,” said Kaywin Feldman, director of the National Gallery of Art. “His stewardship and belief in Across the Nation have been instrumental in shaping the program since its inception. Through his remarkable partnership and thanks to this landmark gift, the National Gallery is able to establish Across the Nation as a core pillar of our work and fulfill a central part of our vision—of the nation and for all the people. We will not only be able to introduce beloved works of art from our collection to new audiences for generations to come, but will also establish a dynamic model for collection-sharing and build a collaborative network with our museum colleagues nationwide.”

“I am thrilled and humbled to support a program that will deepen access to the nation’s collection for Americans throughout the country in perpetuity and to honor this remarkable moment in our country’s history—our 250th anniversary,” said Rales. “Endowments are the superpower of nonprofits, enabling institutions to fulfill their missions. I have long admired the National Gallery’s commitment to national service and sharing artistic excellence with all people. In its inaugural year, Across the Nation has already demonstrated the impact it can have at regional museums and in communities nationwide. I could not be more proud of what the National Gallery stands for and what it delivers to Americans across the country.”

Through Across the Nation, partner museums select works of art from the National Gallery’s permanent collection for long-term loan at no cost to them. The National Gallery then offers support to these institutions by way of transport, installation, insurance, training, and regional marketing campaigns, which are fully underwritten. With this partnership, the National Gallery also collaborates with partners to develop and execute digital, scholarly, and educational programming related to their Across the Nation presentations.

The next cycle of Across the Nation will launch in fall 2027 and run until 2029. Partner institutions will be announced at a later date and will include new regions across the country, aiming to extend the program’s geographic breadth and enable as many Americans as possible to access the nation’s art collection. The National Gallery intends to lend artworks to museums in all 50 states in the first 10 years of the program, reaching millions of Americans who may not otherwise be able to visit the nation’s collection in Washington, DC.

About the National Gallery of Art

The National Gallery of Art welcomes all people to explore art, creativity, and our shared humanity. Millions of people come through its doors each year—with even more online—making it one of the most visited art museums in the world. The National Gallery’s renowned collection includes over 160,000 works of art, from the ancient world to today. Admission to the West and East Buildings, Sculpture Garden, special exhibitions, and public programs is always free.

Contact Info



Chris Abanavas

c-abanavas@nga.gov

+1 202-842-6358