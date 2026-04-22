Luminoah Announces FDA Clearance of the Luminoah Flow Enteral Nutrition System, A Brighter Future for Tube Feeding

Charlottesville, Virginia, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminoah, a medical technology company focused on modernizing enteral nutrition, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for Luminoah Flow™, an enteral feeding system designed to improve the experience of patients who rely on tube feeding.

Luminoah Flow combines portability, precision, and connected technology into a streamlined system designed for both patients and clinicians. It provides access to real time data, simplifies workflows, and features a design intended to improve mobility and independence.

For Luminoah founder Neal Piper, this milestone reflects six years of innovation shaped by personal experience with enteral nutrition during his son’s cancer treatment.

“FDA clearance of Luminoah Flow marks a major milestone in our mission to transform enteral nutrition,” said Neal Piper, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luminoah. “Inspired by my family’s experience, we built Luminoah to address persistent challenges faced by patients and caregivers. Patients living with feeding tubes need solutions that integrate more naturally into daily life, and Luminoah Flow brings together modern technology and patient centered design to better support patients, caregivers, and clinicians.”

“One of the biggest gaps in enteral care today is limited visibility once patients leave the hospital,” said Dr. Gary Nace Jr., Pediatric Surgeon at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “Clinicians often rely on reported information rather than objective data when managing nutrition outside the hospital. A system like Luminoah Flow may help provide greater visibility into what is being delivered at home and support more informed clinical decision making.”

“Enteral nutrition is a critical therapy for millions of patients, yet the technology supporting it has changed very little over time,” said Tegan Medico, MS, MPH, RDN, CNSC, Clinical Dietitian at UVA Health. “Much of the burden still falls on patients and caregivers to manage feeds and communicate what is happening at home. A system like Luminoah Flow may help bring greater simplicity and visibility to that process, allowing clinicians to better support patients between visits.”

Key Features of Luminoah Flow Include:

Compact, lightweight design that enhances mobility and discretion

Real time data tracking to support visibility into nutrition delivery

Modern touchscreen pump interface for both patients and caregivers

Eco-friendly USB-C charging capability for flexibility and convenience

“This clearance reflects the work our team has put into solving a deeply important problem,” said Garrett Marin, Chief Operating Officer at Luminoah. “We are excited to bring a solution to market that meets regulatory standards while improving day to day care for patients and providers.”

Luminoah plans to begin a phased commercial rollout of Luminoah Flow across the United States, working closely with healthcare providers, home health organizations, and patient communities.

Enteral pump users, caregivers, and healthcare professionals interested in learning more about Luminoah Flow can visit www.luminoah.com or join our waiting list.

About Luminoah

Luminoah, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is dedicated to transforming enteral nutrition through innovative, connected medical devices that prioritize patient experience and clinical excellence. For more information go to www.luminoah.com, follow Luminoah on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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