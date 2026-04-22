Balchem Corporation Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

MONTVALE, N.J., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today published its 2025 Sustainability Report.

Our 2025 Sustainability Report centers on the areas where Balchem can create the most meaningful impact and offers a clear, actionable view of our ongoing sustainability journey. The priority topics addressed in the report were identified through continuous engagement with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders, enabling us to understand their sustainability interests and concerns.

“I am pleased with the progress Balchem continues to make in advancing our broad-based sustainability efforts, as detailed in our 2025 Sustainability Report.” said Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Balchem is well positioned within the markets we serve, and we look forward to another strong year in 2026 and are grateful for the continued support of our stakeholders as, together, we strive to make the world a healthier place.”

Highlights of the report include:

In 2025, Balchem surpassed its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 25%, achieving a 31% absolute decrease in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions compared to our 2020 baseline, and Scope 3 emissions also improved year over year.

We remain on track to achieve our commitment toward reducing water withdrawal by 25%. In 2025, water withdrawal decreased 16% versus the 2020 baseline.

We introduced external limited assurance for certain emissions data as we remain dedicated to transparent sustainability reporting.

Balchem celebrated the fifth anniversary of our commitment to the United Nations (“UN”) Global Compact confirming our alignment with the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.

Approximately 75% of our revenue supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”), specifically SDG 2 (zero hunger), SDG 3 (good health and well-being), and SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), underscoring our commitment to sustainable growth.

Our continuous focus on employee safety and product quality is delivering measurable results, with more than half of Balchem facilities achieving five or more consecutive injury‑free years.

Additionally, we conducted both a double materiality assessment and a comprehensive climate risk assessment, which confirmed our commitment to addressing and disclosing our most meaningful topics.





For more information visit balchem.com/sustainability

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.