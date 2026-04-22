Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for Q1 2026 to be published 30 April 2026

Landsbankinn will publish its results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, 30 April 2026.
Investor relations
For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is
| Source: Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn hf.
Landsbankinn will publish its results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, 30 April 2026.
Investor relations
For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is
Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale. A total of 2 bids for ISK 40m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.98%-8.00% yield. No bids were...Read More
Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 16 April at 15:00. The non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 will be offered for sale. Expected settlement date is 24 April...Read More