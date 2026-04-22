Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for Q1 2026 to be published 30 April 2026

 | Source: Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn hf.

Landsbankinn will publish its results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

Investor relations

For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is


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