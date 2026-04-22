Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Security Services Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The maritime security services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $26.77 billion in 2025 to $28.6 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in maritime piracy incidents, expansion of global trade routes, growth of port infrastructure, adoption of vessel tracking systems, regulatory maritime safety requirements.







The maritime security services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $36.8 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of autonomous maritime monitoring, expansion of smart port initiatives, growth of offshore energy projects, adoption of AI-based threat detection, rising defense modernization budgets. Major trends in the forecast period include AI-based maritime surveillance, drone-based ocean monitoring, integrated port security systems, cybersecurity protection for vessels, satellite tracking solutions.



The rising water-related threats are expected to drive the growth of the maritime security services market in the coming years. Water threats are defined as risks or dangers arising from or affecting aquatic environments, which can potentially compromise safety, operations, or ecosystems in both maritime and inland water settings. These threats are increasing due to climate change, which disrupts natural water cycles, intensifies droughts and floods, and alters precipitation patterns, leading to reduced freshwater availability and more frequent water-related crises.

Maritime security services address water threats by improving monitoring and rapid response capabilities, enabling early detection and effective management of risks such as unauthorized access, environmental hazards, and illegal activities in aquatic environments. For example, in January 2025, GlobalWater, a Switzerland-based water risk and sustainability research organization, reported that in 2024, water-related disasters caused over 8,700 deaths, displaced 40 million people, and resulted in more than US$550 billion in damages, with flash floods, landslides, and tropical cyclones accounting for the most severe human and economic impacts. Consequently, the escalating water threats are expected to propel the growth of the maritime security services market.



Leading companies in the maritime security services market are implementing advanced solutions such as 24/7 security operations centers (SOC) to provide continuous monitoring and immediate threat response. A 24/7 SOC is a centralized facility that constantly observes, analyzes, and addresses security threats in real-time to safeguard maritime operations and assets. In April 2024, Subrosa Group, a UK-based security and risk management firm, launched a new division named SRG Maritime Security.

This division delivers specialized security services and armed protection for private vessels, offshore platforms, and commercial ships globally. SRG MarSec provides armed protection teams for ships operating in high-risk zones or during prolonged offshore missions. Beyond onboard security, they offer video monitoring, safe room or citadel design, and ICT security services. The company also handles hostage negotiation, kidnapping and ransom consulting, and ensures ongoing support through a company security officer. A dedicated Security Operations Center operates 24/7 to manage all these services and guarantee comprehensive security oversight.



In September 2024, DNV, a Norway-based provider of cybersecurity services, acquired CyberOwl for an undisclosed amount, enhancing DNV's maritime cybersecurity and emergency response capabilities. CyberOwl, headquartered in the UK, focuses on maritime security services, offering cybersecurity solutions for maritime assets.



North America was the largest region in the maritime security services market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Port Security; Ship Security

Technology Type: Satellite Surveillance; Integrated Ship Security Systems; Drone Surveillance; Access Control Systems; Incident Reporting Software

Threat Type: Piracy And Robbery; Smuggling And Trafficking; Terrorism; Cyber Threats; Environmental Threats

End User: Commercial Shipping Companies; Government And Defense Organizations; Port Authorities; Oil And Gas Industry; Fishing And Maritime Logistics

Subsegments:

Port Security: Access Control Systems; Surveillance Systems; Perimeter Security; Security Screening; Vessel Tracking Systems; Threat Detection Systems

Ship Security: Anti-Piracy Services; Surveillance Systems; Access Control And Personnel Screening; Ship Security Alerts And Monitoring; Cargo Protection Services; Emergency Response Services

Companies Mentioned

Constellis

Trident Ltd.

ASA Security Ltd.

Solace Global Ltd.

ESPADA Logistics Security Group

Hudson Analytix Inc.

EOS Risk Group Ltd.

Saildrone Inc.

Castor Vali Ltd.

Alphard Maritime

Seagull Maritime Security

Hart Maritime

Sea Marshals Ltd.

Sovereign Global

Bastion International

Ambrey

Maritime and Underwater Security Consultants (MUSC)

MAST Security Technologies

Securewest Ltd.

ARGONAUTIS MARITIME SERVICES LTD

XPressGuards

Burnley Marine Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yporcm

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