Growscape Launches Revolutionary EarthSafe Sustainability Platform, Setting New Industry Standard

TWINSBURG, Ohio, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Earth Day 2026, Growscape launched its EarthSafe sustainability platform, a comprehensive approach solidifying the company as the definitive industry leader in responsible growth. Introduced alongside Growscape’s inaugural 2026 Sustainability Report, the platform includes:

ReAssure , advancing post-consumer recycled (PCR) material and long-term sustainability

, advancing post-consumer recycled (PCR) material and long-term sustainability The expanded ReSource Recycling Program by Growscape

Recycling Program by Growscape ReTerra, a first-of-its-kind backyard compostable bioplastic technology developed through an exclusive partnership





Together, these initiatives establish Growscape as the only U.S. horticultural container company with regulatory compliance, recycling infrastructure, and next-generation material science to meet today’s demands while preparing customers for what comes next.

2026 Sustainability Report Establishes Baseline for Responsible Growth

Growscape’s first Sustainability Report as a unified organization provides a transparent, data-driven baseline across operations and product innovation, highlighting measurable progress in emissions reduction, recycled materials, operational efficiency, and community impact.

Key highlights:

Awarded The Home Depot’s 2025 Outdoor Garden Partner of the Year

50% recycled material across corporate product portfolio, including 20% post-consumer content

across corporate product portfolio, including 20% post-consumer content Third party validated Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions baseline , achieved by only 15% of companies globally (Deloitte, 2024)

, achieved by only 15% of companies globally (Deloitte, 2024) 3% reduction year-over-year in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions per pound produced, building upon an 18% reduction the prior year

per pound produced, building upon an 18% reduction the prior year Approximately 1,500 metric tons of transportation-related CO₂ eliminated annually through co-located manufacturing and distribution in Middlefield, Ohio

through co-located manufacturing and distribution in Middlefield, Ohio Industry-leading safety record: a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 2.72 in 2025, beating the industry average by 28%





“Sustainability is not a department at Growscape, it is how we operate,” said Ed Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Growscape. “This report reflects the meaningful progress we’ve made in our first year as a unified company. We are committed to leading with actions that support a more sustainable future, and I am proud of this talented team that made it happen.”

Protecting Grower and Retail Partners with Compliance

ReAssure reflects Growscape’s commitment to maintaining full compliance as state regulations evolve, while supporting customers in fulfilling their own requirements. Growscape is the only U.S. horticultural container company fully registered and compliant across applicable state plastic regulations, including New Jersey, Oregon, California, and Colorado.

Closing the Loop: A Scalable Recycling Solution for Growers

Growscape is launching its ReSource Recycling Program, a scalable, no-cost solution designed to help growers reduce waste across the horticulture supply chain.

The program’s three core advantages:

Accepts a broader range of materials : Plastic, corrugate, paper, glass, pallets, and metal

: Plastic, corrugate, paper, glass, pallets, and metal National Recycler Network : Local and regional partners minimize transit costs and increase program efficiency, further reducing carbon emissions

: Local and regional partners minimize transit costs and increase program efficiency, further reducing carbon emissions Enhanced Data & Reporting: Supports grower sustainability initiatives for retailer sustainability scorecards





The Future of the Pot: Introducing Growscape's Groundbreaking Bioplastic

In the most disruptive horticultural container innovation in decades, Growscape is unveiling ReTerra, a first-of-its-kind compostable plastic growing container developed in partnership with Kaimarra Advanced Materials. The underlying technology originated at the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, founded by Dr. John Warner. This patented material is engineered to leave zero trace in the soil.

Unlike existing bioplastic alternatives that are brittle, limited in size, and remain in soil for years, Growscape’s ReTerra technology delivers on four dimensions no current competitor can match:

Truly plantable, home compostable : Containers can be placed directly into the ground, fully compostable, leaving no toxins or microplastics behind

: Containers can be placed directly into the ground, fully compostable, leaving no toxins or microplastics behind Flexible, scalable : Manufacturable in multiple sizes, including containers larger than one gallon

: Manufacturable in multiple sizes, including containers larger than one gallon Customizable degradation rates : Designed for greenhouse, nursery, and regional growing needs

: Designed for greenhouse, nursery, and regional growing needs Certified to the highest standards: Including USDA Biobased, TÜV OK Home Compost, ASTM D6400, ASTM D5988





Growscape has an exclusive agreement with Kaimarra in the North American horticultural market. The company has already successfully manufactured containers at its Middlefield, Ohio facility, with field trials in progress across leading growers in California, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio, and Ontario, Canada.

ReTerra’s underlying technology is protected by a broad patent spanning thermoforming, film extrusion, and injection molding, enabling use across standard plastics manufacturing processes.

"Kaimarra has built a materials platform for developing high-performance composites that can be tuned for a wide range of applications,” said Bates Marshall, CEO Kaimarra Advanced Materials, Inc. “Growscape’s ReTerra technology is the first commercial use from the Kaimarra platform, and it solves performance, biodegradability, and economics in a single material for the first time. Growscape saw that potential early, and they are bringing it to market with the kind of operational commitment that turns a breakthrough into an industry standard."

Growing the Future Today

Together, the 2026 Sustainability Report, ReSource Recycling Program, ReAssure compliance commitment, and ReTerra bioplastic technology demonstrate Growscape’s leadership in advancing a more sustainable and resilient horticultural industry.

The 2026 Sustainability Report is available at www.growscape.com/sustainability-report.

About Growscape

Growscape unites The HC Companies and Classic Home & Garden, leading the way in garden and décor with the most innovative and sustainable solutions. The only fully compliant horticulture container company registered across all applicable U.S. state regulations, Growscape sets the industry standard for responsible manufacturing, closed-loop recycling, and next-generation material science. With operations across North America, Growscape serves greenhouse, nursery, retail, and consumer markets through eco-conscious design, smart packaging, and trusted partnerships. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, and Shelton, Connecticut, Growscape leads with purpose—advancing environmental progress through collaboration, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.growscape.com.

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