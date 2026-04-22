Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2026 with Directory of 2,900+ Deals Signed Since 2016

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers the most comprehensive, up-to-date analysis of oncology dealmaking available today. Covering 2,900+ real-world deals, the report gives you unparalleled insight into the structure, terms, values, and trends behind the world's most commercially significant partnerships.



This fully revised edition includes financials, development-stage analysis, and contract access for oncology deals involving the industry's leading players from early discovery through to commercialization.

Why This Report Matters

Oncology is the most competitive and capital-intensive therapeutic area in biopharma - and also the most collaborative. This report is your complete guide to understanding how oncology partnerships are structured, what rights are exchanged, and what financial terms are achievable.



Whether you're in-licensing, out-licensing, evaluating an acquisition, or negotiating a co-development alliance, this report gives you the context, data, and real-world documentation to drive smarter dealmaking.



Understand the landscape. Benchmark the terms. Secure the right deal. Order your copy of Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology today.

Gain a detailed view of oncology deal structures, values, and strategic rationale across the most active sector in life sciences.

Key Features & Benefits: Covers 2,900+ Oncology Deals

Access Deal Financials and Milestone Data: Review headline values, upfronts, milestones, royalties, and stage-specific terms to benchmark your own transactions.

Real-World Contracts for Deep-Dive Due Diligence: Where available, access SEC-filed contracts directly from the report to examine critical clauses and execution structures.

Top Dealmakers Identified and Profiled: Spot the 25 most active companies in oncology partnering and understand how they approach collaboration and licensing.

Targeted Search via Directories: Explore deals by company A-Z, therapeutic target, and technology type - with hyperlinks to full deal records and available contract documents.

Searchable deal directory organized by:

Company A-Z

Technology type

Therapeutic focus

Each entry links to the full Current Agreements record and - where available - the original contract document.

Who Should Use This Report?

Business Development & Licensing Professionals - Benchmark deal terms and identify ideal partners for your oncology assets.

Legal & Contracts Teams - Review real contracts and deal structures to support negotiations and compliance.

Corporate Strategy & C-Suite - Evaluate competitive positioning in the oncology landscape and inform investment or alliance strategies.

Investors & Analysts - Understand how value is assigned across oncology pipeline assets from early-stage to market-ready.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in oncology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Oncology partnering over the years

2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type

2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type

2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for oncology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for oncology partnering

3.3. Oncology partnering headline values

3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments

3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments

3.6. Oncology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading oncology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in oncology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in oncology

4.4. Top oncology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by oncology therapeutic target

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sh49a

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