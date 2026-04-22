WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. Announces Record-Breaking Performance For the Company at NATAS Fair March 2026 with Over US$3.34 Million in Travel Bookings

Singapore, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the “Company”), a technology-driven comprehensive travel solutions company, today announced a record-breaking performance at the NATAS Fair March 2026, achieving over US$3.34 million in travel bookings within three days, which represents approximately 27% year-over-year growth from US$2.63 million at the March 2025 event.

The Company believes this performance supports Webuy’s AI-enabled consumer travel conversion model in a highly competitive offline retail environment.

Organized by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (“NATAS”), the NATAS Fair is one of the region’s leading travel exhibitions and serves as a major offline conversion channel for travel demand in Singapore. During the event, Webuy showcased its outbound travel offerings under the “Travel with Webuy” brand, featuring tour packages and travel solutions across China, Europe, Asia, and exotic destinations, as well as private tours, customized travel solutions, and premium travel advisory services. In addition, the Company deployed an internally developed AI-assisted sales tool that captured key information from customer consultations, supporting more consistent demand analysis and targeted travel recommendations. The Company believes this contributed to improved sales execution and conversion performance in a high-traffic offline environment.

This AI-enabled sales workflow improved Webuy’s efficiency in a high-traffic offline environment by strengthening consultation consistency, demand understanding, recommendation precision, and frontline sales productivity. Instead of relying solely on individual salesperson experience, the Company used its technology platform to support frontline teams with intelligent, data-assisted customer engagement. This approach allowed Webuy to deliver more personalized travel solutions while improving conversion performance. The Company believes these capabilities can be applied beyond travel fairs to support broader offline and hybrid travel sales channels.

The Company believes this result validates a differentiated model for offline travel retail: combining destination-focused product design, human advisory capabilities, and proprietary AI infrastructure to improve the speed and quality of customer matching. Webuy believes the NATAS 2026 results clearly demonstrated the growing scalability of its AI-enhanced travel sales and conversion engine in one of Southeast Asia’s most competitive offline travel sales environments.

Webuy also sees NATAS as an important validation of its broader strategy to build a technology-driven, integrated travel solutions platform that integrates customer acquisition, demand analysis, product recommendation, and sales conversion. The Company believes that its ability to connect digital intelligence with offline sales execution can become an important competitive advantage as travel distribution continues to evolve toward more personalized, efficient, and solution-oriented service models.

Bin Xue, Chief Executive Officer of Webuy, commented:

“We are highly encouraged by this year’s NATAS performance, achieving over US$3.34 million in bookings within just three days. We believe this result reflects not only strong demand for curated travel experiences, but also the increasing effectiveness of our technology-driven sales model. At NATAS 2026, our proprietary AI-assisted sales tool helped our team capture customer needs more accurately, improve demand-to-product matching, and enhance frontline sales execution in real time. We believe the future of travel retail lies in intelligent customer engagement, better matching of demand and supply, and stronger end-to-end solution delivery, and NATAS was a strong demonstration of that model in action.”

Building on this momentum, Webuy plans to continue investing in proprietary AI capabilities, regional supply partnerships, and differentiated travel offerings across consumer, premium, and enterprise travel segments. The Company remains focused on strengthening its position as a technology-driven comprehensive travel solutions company serving customers across Southeast Asia and international markets.

About WEBUY GLOBAL LTD

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) is a technology-driven comprehensive travel solutions company transforming travel services and social commerce across Southeast Asia. The Company provides curated leisure travel experiences, cross-border tour services, premium travel offerings, customized travel solutions, and region-wide travel services for customers in Indonesia, Singapore, and international markets. Webuy is focused on building an integrated travel ecosystem powered by AI, service excellence, and strong regional partnerships.

For more information, visit www.webuy.global.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected growth of premium travel segment. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

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