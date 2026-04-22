The Distillery Historic District announces opening of The Cooperage Marketplace

Toronto, ON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Distillery Historic District is expanding its retail offering with the opening of The Cooperage Marketplace today, a new 4,305-square-foot shopping destination bringing together seven independent, founder-operated Canadian businesses under one roof.

The Cooperage Marketplace sits inside one of the site’s most historic buildings, dating back to the 1860s. Once used for making, storing and repairing whisky barrels, a “cooperage”, the name ties the marketplace directly to the building’s original heritage.

Inside, visitors will find a mix of new-to-The Distillery brands alongside three existing tenants expanding into larger footprints ranging from 115 to 1,030 square feet, offering fashion and accessories, jewellery, gourmet food and specialty retail.

“The opening of The Cooperage Marketplace marks a new approach to retail here at The Distillery District,” says John Berman, co-owner of The Distillery Historic District. “It creates an accessible opportunity for artisans, makers and boutique retailers to have a physical space within a premier destination, while giving visitors a new way to experience the site. You can wander through a historic building, discover different brands, and connect directly with the people and stories behind them.”

The retail concept furthers The Distillery District’s strategy of offering more flexibility for independent, growing brands, acting as an incubator for small business.

“With the success we’ve had with our smaller footprint retail spaces – and now with the opening of The Cooperage Marketplace – we’re already planning to expand this concept into other Distillery District locations giving more brands this opportunity.”

A Historic Building, Reimagined

The Cooperage Marketplace reflects a thoughtful approach to adaptive architecture and design, led by Jamie Goad, architect and co-owner of The Distillery Historic District.

A conscious decision was made throughout the process to preserve the architectural archeology of the building. Masonry with rough, irregular edges and chipped surfaces was left intentionally unrefined allowing the building’s history to be expressed.

In some areas, exposed brick reveals layers of original plaster dating back to 1863, uncovered during this most recent renovation, alongside original timber beams on the ceiling (some showing signs of charring from a past fire), while ductwork added in 1983 reflects a later phase of the building’s evolution. The renovation also leaves a gap between the original ceiling and the new, wood-framed retail units, keeping historical elements visible throughout.

New, nine-foot-tall windows – fabricated by Mennonite craftspeople near Kitchener, Ontario – were designed as replicas of the original windows, based on archival photographs and installed with approval from Heritage Toronto, flooding the space with natural light.

Three historic vaults uncovered during renovations have been preserved and integrated into the retail units. Defined by their barrel-vaulted ceilings and rough-edged openings, where vault doors once were, these spaces reflect the building’s industrial past and add a unique historical element to the marketplace.

“This is the same approach we took when we first opened The Distillery District in 2003,” says Goad. “As an architect, the focus has always been on working with what’s already there — not trying to make it perfect, but allowing the building’s history to remain intact. Then we layer in contrasting modern elements like glass storefronts so the marketplace can function today without losing what makes it so special.”

The Cooperage Marketplace features two entrances, located at 6 Trinity Street and 52 Gristmill Lane, designed to support a natural flow through the space. Visitors can enter from one side and move through to the other, via a series of connected hallways and turns, reinforcing a continuous, open experience. The space can also be accessed from the adjacent Yummi Candles shop. Both entrances are marked by grand double-doored archways with original architectural detailing above, while exterior signage featuring a cooper and barrel is mounted adjacent, referencing the building’s historic use.

On the rooftop, the embellished hexagonal wood-and-glass cupola, originally used to vent distilling fumes, remains a defining feature of the Cooperage building today.

The Cooperage Marketplace Businesses

(*existing tenants)

Toronto Pen Shoppe * - specialty retailer offering a sophisticated selection of fountain pens, inks, and notebooks from quality brands around the world

Orso Activewear * - sustainably produced athletic and loungewear brand that repurposes fishing nets and plastic bottles

Millicent Vee Knits * - handcrafted knitwear accessory brand specializing in legwarmers, hats, shawls and ponchos celebrating nearly 20 years at The Distillery District

KINDSUNDAY - specializing in everyday stainless steel jewellery, layering pieces and customizable charm designs, ideal for gifting

Lilith’s Garden - hand-dyed, upcycled clothing and accessories and vintage jewelry salvaged and re-assembled to create contemporary wearable pieces.

Love, Calista - handcrafted gifts, jewellery and accessories centred around personalization and custom engraving

Kovacic Truffles - gourmet food brand offering Serbian and Croatian white and black truffles, caviar, specialty olives, and a signature black truffle maple syrup, paired with tasting experiences

Historical and current images available for download here .

About The Distillery Historic District

Located in Toronto, The Distillery Historic District is Canada’s premier shopping, dining, and cultural destination welcoming nearly two million visitors worldwide each year. Founded in 1832 by the iconic Gooderham & Worts distilling company and now designated a National Historic Site of Canada, the site is an inspired blend of the largest collection of Victorian industrial architecture in North America and stunning 21st-century design. Walking its cobblestone, pedestrian-only streets you’ll find 90+ one-of-a-kind shops, restaurants and patios, galleries and theatres, immersive experiences, specialty coffee shops and artisanal chocolatiers. The Distillery District hosts many events, live music and festivals throughout the year, most notably The Distillery Winter Village. For more information, visit thedistillerydistrict.com.

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