Waste Derived Biogas Market Size to Hit USD 182.72 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste-derived Biogas Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Waste Derived Biogas Market Size was valued at USD 80.99 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 182.72 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2026-2035.”

Market Growth is Expanding Due to the Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Globally

Governments and businesses are searching for renewable energy sources like biogas due to the growing global emphasis on sustainability and lowering carbon footprints. By converting organic waste from agriculture, municipal solid trash, and sewage into energy, biogas from waste lessens dependency on fossil fuels. Investment in biogas plants is also encouraged by grants, incentives, and the soft policy drive for renewable energy infrastructure. Biogas is used by industrial actors for fuel, thermal, and electrical purposes, creating a steady and ongoing demand. Technological advancements in anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading result in increased energy efficiency, making biogas a viable and eco-friendly alternative for a variety of industrial processes worldwide.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Veolia Environnement S.A

ENGIE SA

Cargill Inc

Siemens AG

Wärtsilä Corporation

Air Liquide S.A

Ameresco Inc

Clarke Energy Ltd.

EnviTec Biogas AG

Greenlane Renewables Inc

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

SUEZ Group

Gasum Oy

DMT Environmental Technology B.V

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (Kanadevia Inova)

BEKON GmbH

Zorg Biogas

Bioenergy DevCo

Bright Biomethane / Bright Renewables B.V

Green Elephant Biogas Pvt. Ltd

Waste-derived Biogas Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 80.99 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 182.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.52% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Feedstock Type (Agricultural Waste, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Food & Organic Waste, Industrial Wastewater & Sludge, Animal Manure, Sewage & Biosolids)

• By Technology (Anaerobic Digestion, Landfill Gas Recovery, Biogas Upgrading & Purification, Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Biomethane Production)

• By Application (Electricity Generation, Heat Generation, Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Vehicle Fuel (Bio-CNG / RNG), Gas Grid Injection)

• By End-Use Industry (Power & Utilities, Transportation, Industrial, Residential & Commercial, Agriculture, Waste Management Companies)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Feedstock Type

Agricultural Waste dominated the Waste-derived Biogas Market with ~29% share in 2025 owing to its large availability from farming residues, lower collection cost as well as high organic content to ensure uniform biogas yield. Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as rapid urbanization and population growth are increasing waste volumes.

By Technology

Anaerobic Digestion dominated the Waste-derived Biogas Market with ~52% share in 2025 owing to its high efficiency for different categories of organic wastes into biogas. Biogas Upgrading & Purification segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as increasing demand for biomethane and renewable natural gas is driving investment.

By Application

Power & Utilities dominated the Waste-derived Biogas Market with ~30% share in 2025 as the huge volume prerequisites of energy and simultaneousness with the matrix prompts steady utilization of biogas. Transportation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as rising acceptance of bio-CNG and renewable fuels are transforming the mobility sector.

By End-Use Industry

Electricity Generation dominated the Waste-derived Biogas Market with ~42% share in 2025 owing to the high efficiency in turning biogas into power for industrial and municipal purposes. Vehicle Fuel (Bio CNG / RNG) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as governments continue to encourage the development of renewable fuels toward decarbonizing transport.

Regional Insights:

Due to strong government policies, environmental restrictions, and well-established waste disposal infrastructure, Europe dominated the waste-derived biogas market in 2025, with the greatest revenue share of over 38%.

Due to growing urbanization, population growth, and industrialization, the Asia Pacific segment is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR of almost 9.57% between 2026 and 2035. The use of biogas from garbage has been boosted by favorable government policies, investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and rising energy demand.

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Recent Developments:

2025 : Veolia Environment S.A. upgrades a historic Belgian brewery WWTP using biogas technology, producing heat and cutting annual CO₂ emissions by 548 tonnes.

: Veolia Environment S.A. upgrades a historic Belgian brewery WWTP using biogas technology, producing heat and cutting annual CO₂ emissions by 548 tonnes. 2026: ENGIE signs a 10-year biomethane supply agreement with PepsiCo UK from an anaerobic digestion plant producing 60 GWh biomethane annually.

Exclusive Sections of the Waste-derived Biogas Market Report (The USPs):

FEEDSTOCK AVAILABILITY & SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand raw material dynamics through insights on organic waste availability across municipal, agricultural, and industrial sources, collection efficiency, seasonal variability, and feedstock cost trends.

– helps you understand raw material dynamics through insights on organic waste availability across municipal, agricultural, and industrial sources, collection efficiency, seasonal variability, and feedstock cost trends. BIOGAS PRODUCTION & CONVERSION EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate plant performance through biogas yield per ton of waste, methane content, plant utilization rates, and overall energy conversion efficiency.

– helps you evaluate plant performance through biogas yield per ton of waste, methane content, plant utilization rates, and overall energy conversion efficiency. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & PROCESS OPTIMIZATION LANDSCAPE – helps you identify innovation opportunities through adoption of anaerobic digestion technologies, biogas upgrading systems, automation, digital monitoring, and technology upgrade trends.

– helps you identify innovation opportunities through adoption of anaerobic digestion technologies, biogas upgrading systems, automation, digital monitoring, and technology upgrade trends. COST STRUCTURE & OPERATIONAL ECONOMICS INSIGHTS – helps you assess financial feasibility through capital investment requirements, operating and maintenance costs, cost per unit of biogas production, and economies of scale.

– helps you assess financial feasibility through capital investment requirements, operating and maintenance costs, cost per unit of biogas production, and economies of scale. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK & POLICY SUPPORT ANALYSIS – helps you understand market enablers through government incentives, renewable energy mandates, carbon credit mechanisms, and regulatory compliance cost implications.

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