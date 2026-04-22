QGold Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Dates

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) (“QGold” or the “Company”) announces that today its share price has closed at $0.295, after closing at or above $0.25 for the previous 10 consecutive days. In accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company (in its capacity as the warrant agent) dated October 3, 2025, pursuant to which the Company issued 38,333,333 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), this has triggered the Company’s voluntary expiry acceleration right (the “Acceleration Right”) in respect of the Warrants.

In accordance with the Acceleration Right, the Company has elected to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that falls 30 days following the date of this news release, or May 22, 2026. Any Warrants that remain unexercised by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on such date will expire and be cancelled.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

For further information, contact:

Peter Tagliamonte

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman

Email: pwt@qgoldresources.com

Website: https://qgoldresources.com

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s plans to progress its portfolio of assets toward production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.