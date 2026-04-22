Serbia Cards and Payments Market Report 2025: Opportunities and Risks to 2029 - Growing Adoption of Contactless Cards and POS Terminal Subsidies Drive Cashless Payments Beyond 60% Milestone

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serbia Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Serbian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

There has been a noticeable increase in the issuance of payment cards with contactless functionality in Serbia. As of June 1, 2024, all DinaCards issued by banks in Serbia now include contactless functionality. Payments of up to Serbian dinar (RSD) 6,000 ($55.31) using DinaCard contactless cards will not require a PIN, while for larger amounts users will need to enter their PIN at the POS terminal. Currently, within the DinaCard system, banks are issuing various types of card products with contactless technology, including DinaCard single cards (exclusively for domestic use), DinaCard-Discover cards, and DinaCard-UnionPay cards. The NBS, the country's Central Bank, is also proactively working towards upgrading all POS terminals to enable the acceptance of contactless transactions.

Mergers and acquisitions are strengthening banks' presence in card market and expanding customer reach in Serbia. For example, Aik Bank merged with Eurobank Direktna and since March 2025 operates as Aik Bank. The merger combines Eurobank's retail base of nearly 500,000 customers with Aik Bank's corporate network; significantly expanding the combined bank's card holder base and acceptance network. This move is expected to further strengthen Aik Bank's presence in the Serbian payment card market.

The use of payment cards is on the rise; owing partly to the growing adoption of contactless cards. According to a survey conducted by Better Way Initiative, over 60% of people in Serbia use cashless payments. Card use is most common, followed by mobile banking and instant payments. Half of businesses see customers asking to pay by card. Subsidies for POS terminals helped many shops start card payments. Most businesses report faster service, cost savings, and positive impact.

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Serbiaalong with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including card, credit transfer, cash, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Serbian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Serbian cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Serbian cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Serbia.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Serbian cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Ecommerce Payments



6. Alternative Payments



7. Payment Innovation



8. Job Analysis



9. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



10. Appendix

Companies Featured

DinaCard

Intesa Sanpaolo

AIK Banka

OTP Bank

Raiffeisen Bank

NLB

UniCredit Bank

Erste Bank

Addiko Bank

ProCredit Bank

Eurobank Direktna

American Express

Visa

Mastercard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dti5h

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