BitDelta Group CEO Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou Visits India as BitDelta India Begins Operations

Dubai, UAE, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitDelta, a fintech company, today informed that BitDelta India has commenced operations. Group CEO Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou is in India, engaging with stakeholders and participating in industry discussions.





India continues to see growing participation across financial markets, with increasing interest among both new and experienced investors. During his visit, Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Group CEO of BitDelta, engaged with industry participants and stakeholders. “India represents an important market in the global financial landscape,” said Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou. “Our focus remains on building responsibly, with strong governance, secure digital infrastructure, and a commitment to transparency and user-centricity, enabling users to engage with modern financial markets with greater confidence.”

India continues to see increasing participation in digital assets, with growing interest among both new and experienced users. There is a stronger focus on trust, regulatory clarity, and security as participation continues to grow. This trend is expected to sustain as the market evolves and matures further.

About BitDelta

BitDelta is a fintech company designed to meet next-generation expectations, with a security-first approach tailored for modern investors seeking clarity, control, and credibility in their investment journey.

Built on transparency, robust security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, BitDelta enables retail and professional users to access global financial markets through a platform engineered for performance, reliability, and trust. Combining regulatory discipline with product innovation to support informed participation and long-term engagement.

About Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou

Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou is a globally recognised leader in digital assets and regulated financial markets, with over two decades of experience spanning institutional trading, risk governance, and executive leadership across Europe, the Middle East, and international markets.

As Group Chief Executive Officer of BitDelta, he leads the firm’s global strategy and expansion, with a clear focus on building an institutionally anchored and and innovation-driven financial institutional. Under his leadership, BitDelta is strengthening its offering through deep liquidity, operational resilience, and disciplined governance.

An engineer by training, Dr. Zamboglou holds a PhD in Behavioural Finance from King’s College London, with research supported by leading global institutions including Amazon, Microsoft, and MIT. He has further strengthened his expertise through advanced programmes in finance, marketing, and leadership at Cambridge Judge Business School, Harvard Business School, and NYU Stern. He also holds the CISI Investment Compliance Diploma and is CySEC Advanced certified.

Recognised by Forbes in its Top 100 Europe Leaders edition and named among Arabian Business’s 40 Under 40 in the MENA region, Dr. Zamboglou brings a distinctive combination of technical depth, regulatory insight, and strategic clarity to the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Media Contact:

saurabh@zexprwire.com



