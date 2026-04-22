Automotive Garage Equipment Market: USD 11.25 B by 2031 with Emission Testing Platforms Projected at a Fastest 5.23% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive garage equipment market is projected to grow from USD 8.73 billion in 2026 to USD 11.25 billion by 2031, advancing at a 5.21% CAGR. Growth is being fuelled by the expanding global passenger vehicle parc, stricter emission standards, and the rapid shift toward electric drivetrains, all of which demand more advanced workshop tools and diagnostics. Lifting systems remain the primary revenue contributor, while high-voltage tools for EV servicing are witnessing the fastest uptake. Europe leads overall demand, driven by Euro 7 compliance, whereas Asia-Pacific is emerging as the quickest-growing region supported by expanding service infrastructure in China and India.

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Expanding global passenger vehicle fleet: The expanding global vehicle fleet is steadily increasing service volumes for workshops. As cars stay on the road longer, maintenance needs become more frequent and technically demanding, creating stronger demand for advanced diagnostic and repair tools. Independent garages are benefiting from growing post-warranty servicing, particularly through the adoption of multi-brand scan equipment. Spending on essential safety-related repairs remains resilient even during economic slowdowns, while higher vehicle usage continues to support demand for brake, suspension, and drivetrain service equipment worldwide.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Assessment of the automotive garage equipment market reflects consistent alignment with observable industry activity and vendor positioning, supporting grounded business interpretation. The study’s structured validation approach and cross-referenced sourcing provide a level of reliability decision-makers can weigh against other available analyses.”

Maturing vehicle fleet across OECD markets: Passenger vehicles in the United States and across Europe are staying on the road longer, leading to more frequent mechanical and electronic failures. As cars age, workshops increasingly rely on advanced diagnostic tools, battery testers, and heavy-duty repair equipment to address wear and component breakdowns. Servicing older internal combustion models continues to generate steady demand for legacy-compatible tools, even as electric vehicles gain ground. Greater need for underbody repairs also keeps lifting equipment consistently in use.

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Share by Region

Europe accounts for a significant share of global spending, supported by its large vehicle base and the rollout of stricter emission norms that are accelerating adoption of advanced diagnostic and particulate testing systems. Countries such as Germany and France lead demand for lifting and wheel-alignment equipment, while the United Kingdom is seeing strong uptake of ADAS calibration tools as camera-equipped vehicles become more common. The growing presence of electric vehicles is also prompting workshops to invest in high-voltage service infrastructure, aided in part by government incentives. Although post-Brexit trade procedures add complexity, equipment supply across continental Europe remains steady.

North America continues to generate strong revenue, largely supported by an ageing vehicle fleet that requires frequent diagnostics and component replacements. This has accelerated the shift toward advanced scan tools and modern wheel-alignment systems designed for larger SUVs and pickup trucks. Canada follows similar equipment trends, with additional demand for battery testing solutions suited to colder climates.



Automotive Garage Equipment Market Segmentation Insights

By Equipment Type

Lifting Equipment

Emission Testing Equipment

Body-Shop Equipment



Wheel and Tire Service Equipment

Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment

Washing and Cleaning Equipment

Other Niche Garage Tools

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

By Garage Type

OEM Dealership Garages

Independent Garages

Franchise / Chain Workshops

By Ownership Model

Outright Purchase

Lease / Rental

Subscription (Equipment-as-a-Service)

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-garage-equipment-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Automotive Garage Equipment Companies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Snap-on Incorporated

Hunter Engineering Company

Vehicle Service Group

MAHA GmbH & Co. KG

Istobal S.A.

Gray Manufacturing Company

Launch Tech Co. Ltd

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp.

BendPak Inc.

ATS ELGI

Arex Test Systems B.V.

Hofmann Megaplan

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