Volatus Aerospace Appoints Major General (Ret’d) Peter “Pete” Fesler to Advisory Board; Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Andrew Leslie to Chair

MONTREAL, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret’d) Peter M. “Pete” Fesler to its Advisory Board, completing the formation of a multinational group of senior defence leaders aligned with Canada’s evolving Defence Industrial Strategy.

Major General Fesler brings more than 27 years of service in the United States Air Force, including command of the 1st Fighter Wing and senior leadership roles at NORAD, where he served as Deputy Director of Operations responsible for aerospace warning and control across North America. A command pilot with over 2,200 flight hours in F-15 and F-22 aircraft and more than 50 combat missions, he is widely recognized for his expertise in continental defence, air and missile defence, and joint operations.

This appointment brings together a highly experienced advisory group spanning Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with leadership backgrounds across NORAD, NATO, and allied joint operations, at a time when Canada is increasing focus on sovereign defence capability and continental security.

The Advisory Board includes Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Christopher J. Coates, former Commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command and Deputy Commander of NORAD, and Major General (Ret’d) Gary Deakin, CBE, former Chief of Staff within NATO command structures and a senior advisor on defence strategy and transformation.

The Company also confirmed that Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Andrew Leslie, a member of its Board of Directors and former Commander of the Canadian Army, will serve as Chair of the Advisory Board.

“General Fesler brings a deep operational understanding of North American defence and the evolving threat environment,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “His experience, alongside that of Lieutenant-General Leslie, General Coates, and General Deakin, establishes a level of strategic insight that is directly aligned with Canada’s defence priorities and our role in supporting them.”

The formation of the Advisory Board reflects Volatus’ focus on supporting Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, including the development of sovereign capabilities in uncrewed and autonomous systems, advanced training, and mission-critical operations. The Company’s integrated platform, spanning design, manufacturing, operations, and data, positions it to support domestic requirements while contributing to allied interoperability.

“Canada’s ability to build and sustain its own aerospace and defence capabilities is increasingly important to both national security and allied commitments,” added Lynch. “A stronger Canadian industrial base strengthens our role within NORAD and NATO. Volatus is focused on building that capability.”

“I am honoured to join Volatus Aerospace at this important point in the evolution of North American defence,” said Major General (Ret’d) Peter Fesler. “The need for integrated, scalable, and operationally proven capabilities continues to grow, and Volatus is well positioned to support both Canadian and allied missions.”

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Through its integrated platform—combining manufacturing, operations, training, and technology development—Volatus Aerospace enables the adoption and scaling of autonomous systems while supporting sovereign aerospace capability development in Canada and allied markets.

The Company operates a global platform supporting drone operations, pilot training, equipment sales, and data services while continuing to expand its capabilities in autonomy, remote operations, and next-generation aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Additional Information

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com