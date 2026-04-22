Stereotaxis Announces First MAGiC Procedures in the United States

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced the first patients in the US have been successfully treated using MAGiC™.

MAGiC, Stereotaxis’ proprietary robotically-navigated magnetic interventional cardiac ablation catheter, recently received Food & Drug Administration PMA approval. It is the first ablation catheter specifically approved to treat arrhythmia in patients with complex congenital heart disease. Dr. Nathan McConkey, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Oregon Health & Science University, performed the first MAGiC procedure in the United States on a patient with complex congenital heart disease who was experiencing extremely frequent episodes of atrial flutter, requiring cardioversion or pace termination on a near weekly basis. Previous attempts at ablation using manual catheters were unsuccessful due to the patient’s challenging anatomy. By approaching the cavotricuspid isthmus from above via access from the basilic vein in the arm, Dr. McConkey was able to successfully ablate the target tissue and treat the patient, who has not experienced a recurrence in the weeks following the procedure.

“MAGiC is an outstanding tool for reaching challenging substrate in patients with complicated anatomy,” said Dr. McConkey. “The stability, contact force, and energy delivery are all a substantial improvement over older magnetic catheters, and many ablations in my complex congenital patients would be impossible without this new technology.”

“As one of the earliest adopters of Robotic Magnetic Navigation, I’ve seen the technology advance significantly in recent years and evolve into a core part of our practice,” said Dr. Gery Tomassoni, Director of Electrophysiology at Baptist Health Lexington. “We now rely on it routinely to treat a high volume of complex arrhythmia patients with greater precision and safety. The MAGiC catheter is a meaningful, long-awaited advancement that will further enhance our ability to improve patient care.”

Stereotaxis’ MAGiC catheter is a robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia. The catheter is designed to expand access to minimally-invasive cardiac ablation therapy and enhance outcomes in complex underserved patient populations. The catheter is navigated with a compatible Robotic Magnetic Navigation system, a novel technology using highly-precise computer-controlled magnetic fields to offer unprecedented levels of catheter maneuverability, precision, and, stability.

The MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter is indicated for cardiac electrophysiological mapping, delivering diagnostic pacing stimuli, and for the creation of endocardial lesions to treat supraventricular tachycardia (e.g., macroreentrant atrial tachycardia, focal atrial tachycardia, atrioventricular nodal reentrant tachycardia, and atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia) in patients with congenital heart disease in whom vascular or target chamber access by conventional manual catheter navigation is limited due to underlying anatomic abnormalities and/or previous surgical interventions.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

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Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com