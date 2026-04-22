Bitget Wallet Launches AI-Powered Prediction Market Access Through Polymarket Integration





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app with over 90 million users globally, has integrated Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, to bring AI-powered prediction market trading to its self-custodial wallet platform, allowing users to access real-world event markets through a seamless mobile-first trading experience. The integration brings prediction markets into Bitget Wallet's decentralized interface, expanding access to information-driven trading tied to real-world events and market moving developments.

The launch comes as prediction markets continue to emerge as one of the fastest-growing segments in digital finance, with industry research estimating trading volume could grow more than 400% between 2024 and 2026, underscoring rising global demand for the category. Prediction markets are moving from standalone platforms into core financial infrastructure, and Bitget Wallet provides a distribution layer where users already holding funds can now seamlessly express views on real-world outcomes, from elections to macro trends, within a familiar, everyday interface.

The experience is designed mobile-first, enabling users to browse markets and trade instantly in real-time through an on-the-go interface. Users can fund their accounts seamlessly via Apple Pay and other payment methods, while gas abstraction enables frictionless transactions and zero-cost top-ups across major EVM chains and Solana. By combining Polymarket liquidity with Bitget Wallet's native infrastructure, the integration reduces onboarding friction and expands access to prediction markets for a broader global audience.

Bitget Wallet also introduces AI-powered sports event analysis, aggregating real-time data, historical performance and news signals into actionable insights that help users interpret market conditions more effectively. In parallel, a smart money tracking module surfaces onchain activity from high-performing addresses, offering ranked leaderboards and real-time alerts on notable trading activity. Together, these features aim to make prediction markets more accessible while improving transparency in markets driven by information and timing.

"Prediction markets are transforming how users engage with real-world information, creating new opportunities to trade," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Through our Polymarket integration, we are making AI-powered prediction market trading more accessible with a seamless mobile-first experience and smarter tools to help users respond to fast-moving market developments."

"As prediction markets evolve into core financial infrastructure, distribution becomes as important as the underlying market itself," said Matthew Modabber, Chief Marketing Officer of Polymarket. "Bitget Wallet provides a powerful entry point for a global user base, extending Polymarket's reach and enabling more participants to engage directly with real-time, market-based signals."

The two companies will also collaborate on initiatives tied to major global sports events throughout 2026 and beyond, including the NBA Playoffs and Finals, the FIFA World Cup, and other high-frequency global events to drive awareness and sustained engagement around prediction markets.

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's blog and official channels for more information.

About Bitget Wallet



Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend, earn, and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

Disclaimer: Prediction market services may be restricted or unavailable in certain jurisdictions and are subject to applicable local laws and regulations. Participation involves uncertainty and financial risk, including the potential loss of capital. Users are advised to assess their own risk tolerance, exercise caution, and ensure full compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements before engaging in such activities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70c9f24b-d762-4dc2-8316-ed08c995bd53