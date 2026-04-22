Yippee Expands Children’s Programming With The Wiggles’ “Wiggle and Learn” Arriving May 1

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yippee , the streaming platform known for its safe, family-friendly entertainment, announces that Wiggle and Learn, the educational series from The Wiggles, will begin streaming in the Yippee app on May 1. The addition brings one of the world’s most recognized children’s entertainment brands to Yippee’s growing library of trusted programming for young viewers.





Loved by families around the world, The Wiggles have spent more than three decades creating music, videos, live shows, and playful learning experiences that connect with children through fun, movement, and imagination. With Wiggle and Learn, Yippee subscribers will soon have access to a series that combines engaging songs and interactive storytelling with lessons designed to support early childhood learning.

The arrival of Wiggle and Learn reflects Yippee’s ongoing commitment to offering content that parents can feel good about and children genuinely enjoy. As Yippee continues to grow its catalog of trusted programming, the addition of The Wiggles introduces a globally known brand that has built a lasting connection with generations of families.

“We’re excited to welcome Wiggle and Learn to Yippee and give families access to a series that blends fun, music, and meaningful learning moments,” said Brandon Piety, Head of Yippee. “The Wiggles have been a favorite in so many homes for years, and this series is a great fit for Yippee as we continue building a place where families can find shows they trust.”

Anthony Field, Founder and Blue Wiggle said, “On behalf of all of us at The Wiggles, we’re so excited to be bringing Wiggle and Learn to Yippee. It’s such a wonderful platform for families, and this series really captures what we love most which is making learning fun, engaging and full of joy for children and families everywhere. We can’t wait for audiences to sing, dance and learn along with us.”

The Wiggles’ story began in 1991 when founder Anthony Field had the idea of creating a children’s album. The original group included Anthony (Blue Wiggle), Murray (Red Wiggle), Greg (Yellow Wiggle) and Jeff (Purple Wiggle).

Since expanding to an eight-member line up in 2021, the beloved cast - recognizable by their signature skivvies - now includes; Anthony and Lucia (Blue Wiggles), Simon and Caterina (Red Wiggles), Tsehay and Evie (Yellow Wiggles) and Lachy and John (Purple Wiggles).

Over the course of their career, the colorful combo has achieved over 30 million album and DVD sales, 4 billion global music streams, 6 billion YouTube views, and has recently surpassed 10 million YouTube subscribers.

As a group, they continue to create timeless content for families that is both developmentally appropriate for children and entertaining for parents and carers. In fact, many of these adults fondly remember growing up with The Wiggles, demonstrating a unique audience relationship that spans generations.

In addition to the core cast, The Wiggles’ friends include iconic characters such as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Captain Feathersword, as well as the viral internet sensation, The Tree of Wisdom, whose dancing has become a global phenomenon amongst children and grown-ups alike, with celebrity fans including Robert De Niro, Khloe Kardashian, and Dolly Parton to name a few.

Starting May 1, families can stream Wiggle and Learn in the Yippee app as part of Yippee’s lineup of uplifting and engaging content for children and families.

As well as enjoying The Wiggles on Yippee’s app, families can also see The Wiggles perform live in the US throughout August.

THE WIGGLES TREE OF WISDOM SPECTACULAR WORLD TOUR



August 12 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live (3PM & 6PM)

August 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre (6PM)

August 15 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium (6PM)

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Centre (6PM)

August 17 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium (3PM & 6PM)

August 18 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall (3PM & 6PM)

August 19 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre (12PM, 3PM & 6PM)

August 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre (3PM & 6PM)

August 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre (3PM & 6PM)

August 23 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre (12PM, 3PM & 6PM)

August 24 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre (6PM)

August 26 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Arena (2:30PM & 6PM)

August 29 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall (11AM & 2:30PM)

August 30 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall (11AM & 3PM)

The Wiggles’ new global online store also offers an extensive range of exclusive merchandise from toys and apparel to collectibles. This direct-to-consumer platform extends The Wiggles experience beyond the screen and stage, deepening fan engagement in homes around the world.

For more information on Yippee, The Wiggles’ Tree of Wisdom Spectacular World Tour, products and more, please visit www.thewiggles.com .

About Yippee

Yippee is a streaming platform created for kids and families, offering safe, uplifting, and entertaining content that parents can trust. Featuring a growing library of shows, specials, and original programming, Yippee is designed to give families a place to watch together with confidence. Yippee’s catalog includes faith-friendly and values-driven entertainment made to bring joy, laughter, and meaningful moments to everyday family life.

About The Wiggles

For over 35 years, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children’s entertainment group, have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) across the globe. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three continents, and their video content is viewed in over 190 countries worldwide. The Wiggles’ ability to resonate across generations and cultures ensures their lasting impact on children’s entertainment for years to come.

Media Contact:

Travis Vaught

Yippee

support@yippee.tv

https://www.yippee.tv/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f41cc69f-09fe-4f94-bea7-539b428d10d9