Amaero Shares Investor Briefing Recording

MCDONALD, Tenn., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTCX:AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing, and a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing, is pleased to share a recording of the Investor Webinar held on April 20, 2026 at 9:00 pm ET.

Shareholders can view the recording here:

https://investorhub.amaero.com.au/activity-updates/P7pJEy-amaero-ltd-asx-3da-investor-webinar-21-april-2026

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:



Amaero Ltd

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is a dual-listed ASX and OTC-listed Company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

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