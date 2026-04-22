Astiva Health Entered April 2026 with Record High 47,000+ Enrolled Members

ORANGE, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astiva Health (“Astiva” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing Medicare Advantage organization serving California’s diverse senior population, today announced another year of strong membership growth, increasing from 30,257 members in January 2025 to over 47,000 members as of April 2026.

Recent Key Business Highlights

Record high 47,000+ enrolled members, as of April 2026

Strategic focus on reducing overall medical utilization costs and increasing risk-factor reporting to improve per-member-per-month revenue

Continued alignment with IPA network to ensure appropriate coding per CMS guidelines

Regional expansion plan into Northern California

Obtained Texas license and network adequacy for eventual expansion into high AAPI communities in Texas

Hiring of Tyler Nelson as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer





“The continued year-over-year record high membership enrollment reflects Astiva’s disciplined execution of our business strategy and strategic priorities,” said Astiva Health co-founder and CEO Dr. Tri T. Nguyen. “We believe the growth over the past 6 years reflects the market’s continued acceptance and recognition of our differentiated approach to delivering Medicare Advantage plans to the diverse communities we primarily serve. We view 2026 as a strategic building year, not only focusing on continued membership and revenue growth but also prioritizing reduction in medical utilization costs and improving risk factor reporting to ultimately improve our per-member-per-month revenue. Preliminary progress has been exceptional thus far, and we look forward to the continued execution of this strategy to drive a more sustainable and predictable future growth trajectory.”

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a leader in culturally responsive healthcare solutions, committed to bridging healthcare gaps for diverse and underserved populations. With a focus on delivering personalized care, Astiva empowers its members through innovative Medicare Advantage plans, strategic partnerships, and multilingual resources. Serving over 47,000 members across California, Astiva Health is redefining healthcare accessibility and equity through community integration and culturally tailored care.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Astiva@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860