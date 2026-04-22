Quantum Media Group Signs Strategic Partnership with New to The Street

Media inventory to include Fox Business, Bloomberg; combined platforms deliver over 22 million impressions per month over broadcast TV and digital

New York, NY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Media Group, LLC (“Quantum Media”), a leading public relations and investor relations firm, announced today a strategic partnership with New to The Street, one of the most expansive multi-platform business and financial media ecosystems spanning television, digital, social, and outdoor advertising.

Through this partnership, Quantum Media will leverage New to The Street’s robust distribution network to amplify client visibility across premier broadcast outlets including Fox Business and Bloomberg, in addition to high-impact digital and social channels.

The platform’s ecosystem includes:

National television distribution across major financial networks

A combined YouTube subscriber base exceeding 5.2 million

Proprietary video press release distribution via NewsOut

Social media amplification across LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X

Iconic outdoor billboard placements in high-traffic financial districts



“Ari Zoldan is a veteran in the media industry, and we are excited to welcome his suite of clients to New to The Street,” said Vince Caruso, CEO of New To The Street, “This partnership represents a natural evolution of our relationship, and we look forward to delivering measurable impact through our full media platform.”

New to The Street has spent more than 16 years delivering consistent, repeat exposure for public and private companies through integrated media campaigns, combining television reach with digital distribution and investor-focused engagement strategies.

Ari Zoldan, CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC, added, “Vince and his team have built one of the most extensive networks of financial media properties available today. By combining their distribution power with our client base and strategic communications expertise, we are significantly enhancing brand visibility and market reach for our clients.”

Monica Malpass, TV anchor at New To The Street,, commented, “Integrating Quantum Media’s clients into our media ecosystem is mutually beneficial and strengthens both organizations’ ability to deliver compelling, high-quality business storytelling at scale.”

About Quantum Media Group, LLC

Quantum Media Group, LLC is a New York City-based public relations and investor relations firm specializing in strategic communications for publicly traded and privately held companies. The firm delivers high-impact media placements across television, digital, and financial media platforms, helping clients elevate brand awareness, investor engagement, and market positioning.

About New To The Street

New to The Street is a premier financial media platform delivering integrated television, digital, and outdoor advertising solutions for emerging and established companies. With programming distributed across major networks, a rapidly growing digital audience, and iconic billboard placements, the company provides one of the most powerful ecosystems for business storytelling and investor visibility.

Contact:

Camille Manalo

Director of Operations

team@quantum-corp.com