Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2026 Featuring Updated Clinical Data for CRB-701

NORWOOD, Mass., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on promising new therapies in oncology and obesity, today announced that updated clinical data from its Phase 1/2 study of CRB-701, a next generation Nectin-4 ADC, in both head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and cervical cancer will be presented at the upcoming 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held May 29 – June 2 in Chicago, IL.

The data will include clinical response durability as well as HNSCC patient subgroup analysis. Corbus previously presented dose optimization data from the study, including encouraging efficacy and safety findings, at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO 2025).

Oral Presentation

A phase 1/2 study of the next-generation Nectin-4-targeting antibody–drug conjugate CRB-701 (SYS6002) in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer - (Tudor-Eliade Ciuleanu, MD, PhD, Arensia Research Clinic; Dominique Berton, MD, Institut de Cancérologie de l'Ouest; et al)

Presenter: Professor Yohann Loriot, Gustave Roussy (Paris)

Session Date and Time: May 29, 4:57 PM CDT

Session Title: Gynecological Cancer

Abstract #: 5508



Poster Presentation:

A phase 1/2 study of the next-generation Nectin-4-targeting antibody–drug conjugate CRB-701 (SYS6002) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma - (Charlene Mantia, MD, Glenn J Hanna, MD; Dana Farber, et al)

Presenter: Charlene Mantia, MD, Dana Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

Session Date and Time: May 30, 4:30 PM CDT

Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Abstract #: 6062

Poster Board: 519



The abstracts will be available on the ASCO® website on May 21, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Corbus expects to initiate a registrational study for CRB-701 in second-line HNSCC in mid-2026.

Corbus also anticipates reporting data with CRB-701 in combination with Keytruda® in first-line HNSCC patients in Q4 2026 to support potential further registration-enabling trials.

About CRB-701

CRB-701 (SYS6002) is a next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4, that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a homogenous drug antibody ratio of 2, using MMAE as the payload. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated, tumor-associated antigen in urothelial cancer. The FDA has granted two Fast Track designations to CRB-701 in HNSCC and cervical cancer. CRB-701 is licensed from CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. China.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focusing on promising new therapies in oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of Nectin-4-expressing tumors, and CRB-913, an orally delivered highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, including timing for completion of trials and presentation of data, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Melone

Founder & Principal

Melone Communications, LLC

liz@melonecomm.com