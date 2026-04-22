CVG Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2026 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (833) 461-5787 using conference code 496990489. International participants dial (585) 542-9983 using conference code 496990489. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

About CVG

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to global commercial vehicle markets and electric vehicle markets. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ross Collins or Nathan Skown

Alpha IR Group

CVGI@alpha-ir.com