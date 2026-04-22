Akrete Founder and CEO Margy Sweeney Named a PRNEWS 2026 Top Woman in PR and Communications

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akrete, an award-winning national B2B public relations, content marketing and corporate communications firm, has announced that Margy Sweeney, Founder and CEO, has been named to PRNEWS’ 2026 list of Top Women in PR and Communications in the Business Entrepreneurs category. Since launching Akrete in 2011 as a one-woman shop, Sweeney has grown it into a 30-person national team of diverse B2B writers, media professionals and marketing communications strategists.

The PRNEWS Top Women in PR and Communications Awards honor outstanding women across the communications field who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and measurable impact at all stages of their careers. Established by PRNEWS to spotlight female achievement and advance representation in the industry, the program has grown into a widely recognized annual honor and professional network for top communicators.

“Launching a new PR business, especially as a woman leader, is always a risk. I celebrate all the women on this list, and particularly those other female founders, who I commend for taking the plunge,” said Sweeney. “I’m also incredibly grateful for all the team members that have made Akrete what it is today, and the clients who have believed in our unconventional business model and have taken that leap of faith with us.”

A veteran communications leader, Margy has sat on all sides of the table as a corporate marketer, a journalist/TV writer and agency founder. She has built a company known for combining small-firm culture with big-firm results, in part thanks to the Akrete operating model that offers a flexible workplace welcoming both part-time and full-time professionals. In 2025, Akrete was named to PRNEWS’ Agency Elite 120 list and was honored with a gold Stevie® award for U.S. and Canada PR Agency of the Year. Sweeney and two other Akrete leaders, Nicole Stenclik and Michelle Pittman, are GlobeSt.com Women of Influence designees.

About Akrete

Akrete (Akrete.com) helps companies stand out in an AI world by creating and promoting original thought leadership. A national business-to-business public relations and marketing communications firm, our PR professionals, writers and strategists bring an authentic voice to nuanced B2B topics. Akrete is the Gold Stevie® winner for PR Agency of the Year, U.S. and Canada; a member of the 2026 PRNews Agency Elite Top 120 and a 2025 PRWeek "Best Place to Work.” Learn more: akrete.com | akretewriting.com | akretemediaportfolio.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Aimee Val

aimee.val@akrete.com or 847-942-1458

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66e87a13-67a7-4503-9c29-79d13e487a19