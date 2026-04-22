LifeSci Advisors Expands Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Matthew Osborne

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, LLC, a leading investor relations and strategic communications firm focused exclusively on the life sciences sector, today announced the addition of Matthew Osborne as a Relationship Manager, joining the firm in April 2026. The appointment is in line with the firm’s ability to deliver differentiated, high-impact investor relations, corporate communications, and capital markets counsel to its growing roster of public and private healthcare and life sciences clients. Mr. Osborne will be based in LifeSci Advisors' Boston office.

"Matt is exactly the kind of professional we look for at LifeSci," said Michael Rice, Cofounder of LifeSci Advisors. "We have built one of the most comprehensive platforms in life sciences advisory and our ability to attract senior people of Matt’s caliber is a direct reflection of that momentum. He brings exceptional depth, judgment, and relationships to our team, and most importantly, he shares our fundamental commitment to giving our clients access to the very best resources and talent in the industry.”

Matthew Osborne commented, “LifeSci has built something truly differentiated, a platform that combines best-in-class investor relations with deep scientific expertise and a genuine commitment to client success. Having spent my career at the intersection of finance, science, and communications, I know how much it matters to have the right strategic partner in your corner. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear for our clients and contributing to the continued growth of this exceptional firm.”

Matthew Osborne is an accomplished investor relations and finance executive with more than 15 years of experience leading strategic communications and capital markets initiatives for public and private biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Zenas BioPharma, during the company’s $250 million IPO on Nasdaq. Prior to that, he led investor relations across a portfolio of early-stage private biotech companies at Apple Tree Partners, a $3 billion life sciences venture capital fund. Earlier roles include Chief Financial Officer at Senda BioSciences, OncXerna Therapeutics, and Unum Therapeutics and Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations at Voyager Therapeutics. He also served as Vice President and Head of Global Investor Relations at Shire Pharmaceuticals and held senior IR roles at Synageva BioPharma and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where the IR team earned top rankings from Institutional Investor. Earlier in his career, Mr. Osborne spent nearly a decade on the sell-side as a biotechnology equity analyst and associate at Lazard Capital Markets, Collins Stewart, Leerink Swann, and Needham & Company. Throughout his career, he has supported more than $2 billion in equity financings and the successful launch of several IPOs. He holds an MBA with concentrations in Management and Finance from Northeastern University and a BS in Biology from Syracuse University.

About LifeSci Advisors

LifeSci Advisors is a premier investor relations and strategic advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the life sciences industry. The firm partners with public and private biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies to build and execute comprehensive investor relations programs, sharpen corporate narratives, and deepen engagement with the investment community. With offices in New York, Boston, San Diego, London, Zurich, Geneva, and Tel Aviv, LifeSci Advisors combines deep scientific and financial expertise with a broad network of institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and industry stakeholders to help clients achieve their strategic and capital markets objectives.

For more information, visit www.lifesciadvisors.com.

Contacts

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

andrew@lifesciadvisors.com

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mrice@lifescicapital.com

Phone: 646-889-1200



Media Contact:

Drew Levinson

LifeSci Communications

Phone: 917-797-0388

drew@lifescicomms.com

For additional information about LifeSci Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.lifesciadvisors.com/