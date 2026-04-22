Kestra Showcases Accelerated Innovation at HRS 2026

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced it will exhibit at Heart Rhythm 2026, the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) taking place April 23–26 in Chicago. The company will showcase its Cardiac Recovery System® platform—a modern, integrated approach to managing sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) risk that unites proven therapy, actionable clinical insights, and ongoing patient support to enhance protection and optimize care.

Kestra, one of the fastest-growing companies in medical technology, continues to build momentum as clinicians increasingly shift toward more connected approaches to SCA risk management. At HRS, attendees will see why more clinicians are turning to Kestra to improve patient protection and better manage risk during the most vulnerable stages of recovery.

The ASSURE® WCD is at the center of the Cardiac Recovery System platform. Insights from the ASSURE WCD Clinical Evaluation Post-Approval Study (ACE-PAS)—the largest prospective study of wearable defibrillators to date—demonstrate robust real-world performance and continue to guide innovation across the platform. At HRS, Kestra is launching a recently FDA-approved ASSURE WCD algorithm update that builds on market-leading clinical performance and applies real-world data to further enhance patient protection and advance care.

“At Kestra, innovation is a core principle, so we are excited to further advance the clinical benefits of the ASSURE WCD with this new algorithm. We’re seeing a clear shift in how clinicians approach SCA risk, with a growing emphasis on patient compliance and connected models of care,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer. “HRS is a pivotal moment to engage with prescribers and demonstrate how our clinically informed innovation is driving that momentum—delivering meaningful improvements for clinicians and their patients.”

Kestra will be located at Booth 2119, where attendees can experience the ASSURE system firsthand, explore the Cardiac Recovery System platform through an immersive multimedia experience, and review clinical data from ACE-PAS.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit www.kestramedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this press release is as of April 22, 2026. Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions, and we cannot ensure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past results and future plans and projected future results are the following: risks related to our limited operating history and history of net losses; our ability to successfully achieve substantial market adoption of our products; competitive pressures; our ability to adapt our manufacturing and production capacities to evolving patterns of demand, governmental actions and customer trends; product defects or complaints and related liability; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement levels for our products; our ability to comply with changing laws and regulatory requirements and resulting costs; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kestra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 17, 2025, and in other periodic reports filed by Kestra with the SEC. These filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.kestramedical.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://sec.gov/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93288f45-4a54-4de1-b66e-207047603f80