EARNED Names Veteran Manager Greg DiCenzo as Ambassador

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED, the baseball lifestyle brand built on grit, discipline, and the belief that Nothing is given. Everything is EARNED., today announced that Greg DiCenzo, a veteran Minor League manager with 28 years of experience developing professional baseball players, has joined Team EARNED as an ambassador. Known for building talent from the ground up and preparing players for the next level, DiCenzo brings a career defined by discipline, consistency, and the daily work required to succeed in the game.

“Coach Greg is exactly what EARNED is all about,” said the EARNED Founders, 3rd and 4th grade youth ballplayers. “He helps players get better every day and shows what real work looks like. That’s what we believe in too - putting in the reps, doing the little things, and earning everything you get.”

As part of the partnership, DiCenzo will collaborate with EARNED on digital campaigns, social media content, and select product features that highlight the work ethic and mindset required to succeed in baseball.





“EARNED isn’t just a brand—it’s a mindset,” said DiCenzo. “Everything we teach in baseball comes back to the work. Preparation, consistency, and doing the little things right. That’s what separates players, and that’s what this brand represents.”

DiCenzo is the latest professional to join Team EARNED’s growing ambassador roster, which includes Ryan Ward, who was called up to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday—an achievement that reflects the same relentless work ethic the brand is built on.

As EARNED continues to expand its presence across baseball—from youth players to professionals—the addition of DiCenzo reinforces the brand’s connection to the game at every level.

About EARNED - The Uniform of Hustle.

EARNED is a Massachusetts-based baseball lifestyle brand founded by two brothers, ages 9 and 11, with a mission to represent the grind behind the game. Built for players, families, and coaches who value effort over hype, EARNED stands for those who put in the work—on the field, in the cage, and every day in between.

www.EARNEDATHLETE.COM

@EARNEDATHLETE on Instagram

Media Contact: Support@EarnedAthlete.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2e773a0-13f1-4699-bdf7-7dea35620936