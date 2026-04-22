Kaltura Puts the AI CEO Into Production With Ron Yekutiel’s Digital Twin, Using the Same Agentic Avatar Tech It Offers Enterprises

New York. New York, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today shared that its Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO Ron Yekutiel has been actively using his own AI-powered conversational digital twin - built on Kaltura’s Agentic Avatar technology - to communicate with employees and customers across the organization. Yekutiel’s avatar delivers personalized messages, company updates, strategic briefings, and customer communications with his voice, likeness, and communication style, extending his presence beyond the physical limits of a single person’s calendar.

The concept of a CEO digital twin has recently captured public attention, with high-profile technology leaders such as Meta’s CEO Mark Zukerberg announcing plans to build photorealistic AI replicas of themselves for employee engagement. At Kaltura, this is already happening. Yekutiel has been using his multilingual, multimodal Agentic Avatar to record and deliver communications that would otherwise require him to be in a studio, on a stage, or in a meeting room - and doing so at a scale and frequency that would be impossible through traditional video production.

The practical value is significant, both for the CEO and for the people receiving the communications. From Yekutiel’s perspective, what previously required scheduling a recording session, setting up a camera, managing lighting and audio, and going through post-production can now be accomplished by providing the message content and letting the avatar deliver it - in his voice, with his mannerisms, in any language needed.

For employees and customers on the receiving end, the experience is fundamentally different from reading an email or a Slack or Teams message from the CEO. A video message delivered by a photorealistic avatar that looks and sounds like the actual person creates a connection that text cannot replicate. Employees across global offices and time zones receive the same high-quality, personal communication - not a mass email, but a face speaking directly to them. Customers receive personalized outreach with the presence and authority of the CEO, at a scale that would be impossible if every message required Yekutiel to sit in front of a camera.

The avatar is built on the same Agentic Avatar platform that Kaltura offers to its enterprise customers. Any organization can create digital twins of their executives, trainers, subject matter experts, or brand ambassadors using Kaltura’s Avatar Video Production Studio and Conversational Avatar SDK — the same tools Yekutiel uses. The technology supports over 30+ languages, enabling executives to communicate with global teams in their local language without re-recording each message.

“I started using my digital twin for a simple reason: there are more people I need to communicate with than hours in the day to communicate with them,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “What I found is that it doesn’t just save time - it changes the quality of communication across the organization. Employees who would otherwise get a written update now get a video message from me and can also chat in real time with my replica that is trained on my knowledge and messages, and get answers to their questions on the spot. Customers who would wait for a quarterly business review now hear from me directly. The avatar extends my reach without diluting the personal connection. And the fact that I use our own technology every day to run our company is, I believe, a strong validation for enterprise customers that are looking to do the same.”



Watch Kaltura’s company overview video guided by Ron Yekutiel’s avatar and converse with him in real time here.

For more information about Kaltura’s real time Agentic Avatars, visit here; and the Avatar Video Production Studio, visit here.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.