AAR and Woodward Sign Multi-Year Commercial Distribution Agreement

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP., a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a multi-year commercial distribution agreement with Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a world leader in the design and manufacture of aerospace and industrial controls.

Under the agreement, AAR will serve as the preferred distributor of Woodward high-demand consumable parts, including fuel filters, gaskets, and seals for the CFM LEAP*, GEnx, and CF34 engines, direct to commercial airlines. These parts are critical to ensuring optimal engine performance and reliability and represent some of the highest-demand components in commercial aviation today.

This agreement expands an existing relationship: AAR has distributed Woodward parts to the defense market, and this agreement extends that proven channel into commercial aviation. For customers, that means direct access to Woodward components through AAR’s global warehouse network, with faster delivery and reliable support, including in Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations.

“Customers depend on commercial engine consumables to keep these engines running reliably, and getting those parts quickly is critical,” said Jacob Roush, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Woodward. “AAR’s global reach and proven distribution track record make them the right partner to put Woodward parts where airlines need them, when they need them.”

“This new agreement recognizes AAR’s success in distributing Woodward parts to the defense market and Woodward’s confidence in our ability to deliver the same results to the commercial aviation market. We are excited to expand our parts offerings for these critical high-growth engines,” said Frank Landrio, AAR’s Senior Vice President of Distribution.



For more information on AAR’s new parts Distribution, part of the Company’s Parts Supply segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/parts/new-parts/.



In the photo (front left to right) John DiSilvestro, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Service at Woodward with Frank Landrio, AAR’s Senior Vice President of Distribution (back left to right) Jacob Roush, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Woodward; John Holmes, Chairman, President and CEO of AAR.; and Tony Lawrence, Director of Sales for Woodward.



About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Woodward

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

*LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Contacts:

AAR Media Team

+1-630-227-5100

Editor@aarcorp.com



Woodward Communications

Jennifer Regina

+1 970 559 8840

Jennifer.regina@woodward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/559a12cf-5a7c-496e-9ac4-834004475c9b