BetHog Raises $10M Series A to Bring AI-Powered Live Dealers to Operators

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetHog , today announced a $10 million Series A financing and the launch of Sentient Studios , a new B2B provider that enables casino operators to deploy AI-powered dealers across their live online casino offerings. With this launch, BetHog is introducing a software-driven alternative to traditional live dealer supply models, giving operators greater control, flexibility, and scalability in how they deliver live casino experiences.

The round was co-led by Will Ventures and RockawayX , with participation from PCV, 6MV, Bullpen Capital, and Advancit Capital, bringing BetHog’s total funding to $16 million. The company plans to use the capital to expand its AI dealer technology on its own platform and accelerate adoption of Sentient Studios among global gaming operators.

“We’ve tested our basic AI dealer over the past 6 months and have discovered that it is 10X more popular than its live dealer equivalent. In addition, we’ve seen better retention and player satisfaction.” said Nigel Eccles, CEO and co-founder of BetHog. “With Sentient Labs, we’re excited to bring this product to other online casinos where operators can launch and scale their own dealer experiences instantly, operate continuously, and create more personalized interactions for players.”

Today, operators rely on third-party providers to supply live dealer tables, which can limit flexibility around capacity, localization, and differentiation. Sentient Studios removes these constraints by allowing operators to dynamically scale table availability, support a broader range of languages and player segments, and adapt experiences in real time without being tied to studio staffing cycles.

The platform also enables a new level of customization, allowing operators to create unique dealer personas, branded environments, and premium experiences that are fully owned within their product, rather than shared across a broader supplier ecosystem.

The launch builds on BetHog’s first AI-powered blackjack dealer, Sunny, first introduced in October 2025 and now available in 12 languages, which has become one of the most played games on the company’s platform. BetHog plans to expand its AI dealer capabilities later this year with the addition of Baccarat and Roulette.

Sentient Studios operates on a pure revenue-share model with no setup fees, monthly minimums, or fixed-term contracts, lowering the barrier for operators to test, launch, and scale new live casino experiences.

About Will Ventures

Will Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on the sports, entertainment, and consumer industries. The firm is backed by leading US institutions, professional sports team owners, and professional athletes. Their team brings experience from leading firms like Andresseen Horowitz, Endeavor, the NFL, the NBA, YouTube, BCG, and Morgan Stanley.

About RockawayX

RockawayX is a leading multi-strategy digital asset investment firm with over $2 billion in assets under management, operating across venture, credit, liquidity, and infrastructure. The firm invests in early-stage infrastructure and consumer applications building the on-chain economy, combining venture investing with deep operational expertise.

About BetHog

Founded in early 2024, BetHog is a crypto casino and sportsbook, brought to you by the creators of FanDuel. BetHog offers consumers a trusted brand with a first-class betting experience and has rapidly emerged as a major innovator in the online casino market. Its platform features a wide array of classic casino games, exclusive titles, and AI powered live dealer experiences. The casino is available in 14 languages and accepts deposits in 10 different crypto currencies. It is licensed and regulated and backed by some of the leading investors from sports, crypto and gaming.