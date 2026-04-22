Automotive Lubricants Market to Cross $122 Billion by 2031, CAGR of 5.4%: New Industry Research by The Insight Partners.

New York, NY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive market research report published by The Insight Partners reveals that the Global Automotive Lubricants Market is projected to expand from US$ 86.15 billion in 2024 to US$ 122.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

Market Projection: Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024, followed by North America.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024, followed by North America. The US automotive lubricants market is mature and well developed, and it is gradually shifting from volume-based growth to value-driven expansion. The US automotive lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Demand is driven by a large and aging vehicle fleet, which continues to create steady demand for engine oils, transmission fluids, and greases in the aftermarket. The market value remains steady and is growing slowly, influenced by a significant shift toward premium synthetic and low-viscosity lubricants that offer better fuel efficiency and comply with strict regulatory standards like API SP and ILSAC GF-7.

The market is intensely competitive, with major companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP (Castrol), and Valvoline prioritizing OEM approvals, advanced additive technologies, and resilient distribution networks. Moreover, sustainability trends are promoting the development of bio-based and eco-friendly lubricants. In summary, the US market is evolving into a technology- and performance-focused industry where innovation and product quality matter more than increasing volume alone.

Primary Growth Driver: Increasing size of the global vehicle fleet and growing demand for aftermarket maintenance services.

Increasing size of the global vehicle fleet and growing demand for aftermarket maintenance services. Key Segment: The Synthetic segment remains dominant, while the Bio-based segment exhibits the highest CAGR (6.7%).

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The automotive lubricants market is primarily driven by the large number of vehicles worldwide and the growing need for regular maintenance, including engine oil changes, transmission fluids, and greases. As vehicles get older, they need more frequent servicing, which supports steady demand in the aftermarket.

In developed markets like the US and Europe, growth mainly comes from higher value, with strong adoption of synthetic and high-performance lubricants that improve fuel efficiency, meet strict emission standards, and extend engine life. At the same time, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East contribute to volume growth due to increasing vehicle ownership and expanding automotive infrastructure.

Furthermore, the shift toward electric vehicles is reshaping demand patterns by reducing traditional engine oil usage while increasing the need for specialized fluids such as thermal management and gear lubricants. Overall, the market is transitioning toward more efficient, technology-driven lubricant solutions.

Market Momentum Driven by Rising Adoption of Synthetic and Bio-based Lubricants:

The automotive lubricants market is growing rapidly as more people choose synthetic and bio-based lubricants. Synthetic lubricants are preferred because they provide better engine protection, strong thermal stability, improved fuel efficiency, and longer drain intervals than traditional mineral oils. These advantages fit well with modern engine designs and strict rules on emissions and fuel economy.

The bio-based lubricants are becoming popular as a sustainable option, driven by concerns about the environment and the need to lower carbon footprints. They are biodegradable and less harmful, making them ideal for eco-friendly transportation solutions. As automotive technology progresses and sustainability becomes more important, both manufacturers and consumers are turning to these high-performance lubricants, which are significantly influencing market growth and innovation.

Major Automotive Lubricants Companies Include:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)

Exxon Mobil Corp

BP Plc

Shell Plc

Chevron Corp

Phillips 66

TotalEnergies SE

Valvoline Inc

Fuchs SE

Castrol Limited

Automotive Lubricants Market Segmentation Analysis:

Synthetic Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

The synthetic lubricants segment is expected to command the largest share of the automotive lubricants market. This is due to its better performance and growing fit with modern engine technologies. Synthetic oils are designed to provide better thermal stability, improved oxidation resistance, and good viscosity control across a wide temperature range. These qualities help reduce engine wear, boost fuel efficiency, and lengthen oil change intervals.

The rising use of turbocharged engines, hybrid vehicles, and stricter emission rules has further increased the demand for synthetic lubricants. Consumers are also more aware of the long-term savings and engine protection benefits. This drives their preference for synthetic products over traditional mineral oils. Major lubricant manufacturers support the market with ongoing innovation and OEM approvals, which strengthen the dominance of synthetic lubricants. These products are widely used in both developed and emerging markets, ensuring steady demand.

Overall, superior efficiency, regulatory compliance, and performance advantages make the synthetic segment the leading contributor to market share in the global automotive lubricants industry.

Bio-based Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The bio-based lubricants segment is expected to grow the fastest in the automotive lubricants market. This growth comes from increased environmental awareness and stricter rules on emissions and sustainability. These lubricants come from renewable sources like vegetable oils and animal fats. They are biodegradable and much less harmful to the environment than traditional petroleum-based products.

Governments and regulatory bodies in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific are encouraging the use of eco-friendly lubricants to reduce carbon footprints and pollution. Additionally, industries and automotive manufacturers are adopting sustainable solutions to meet their environmental and social goals, as well as their commitments to sustainability. Technological improvements have also improved the performance and thermal stability of bio-based lubricants, making them more competitive with synthetic options.

The growing investments in green chemistry, rising consumer demand for sustainable products, and broader applications in automotive and industrial sectors should drive rapid growth in this segment during the forecast period.

Passenger Cars Segment to Dominate the Vehicle Type Segment

Passenger vehicles account for the majority of vehicles in use worldwide. This trend is due to urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a rise in personal mobility needs. The large vehicle fleet ensures a constant demand for engine oils, transmission fluids, and other lubricants necessary for regular maintenance.

Furthermore, passenger cars usually go through scheduled maintenance cycles. This fact supports steady lubricant consumption through dealerships, quick service centers, and independent workshops. The shift toward modern engine technologies, such as turbocharged and fuel-efficient engines, has also led to greater use of synthetic and low-viscosity lubricants in this category.

While electric vehicles are gradually reducing the need for traditional engine oil, passenger cars with internal combustion engines still represent the majority of the global fleet. Their high ownership rates and frequent maintenance requirements make passenger cars the main drivers of lubricant demand across various vehicle types.

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Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the global automotive lubricants market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by:

The region’s rapidly expanding vehicle production is supported by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing demand for personal mobility.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing strong automotive production and sales, which directly boost lubricant consumption across engine oils, transmission fluids, and greases.

The growing investments in automotive manufacturing infrastructure, dealership networks, and aftermarket service centers are strengthening market penetration.

The expansion of ride-sharing services, commercial vehicle fleets, and logistics activities further contributes to lubricant demand.

Government efforts to improve road infrastructure and enforce stricter emission rules are encouraging the use of high-performance synthetic lubricants. In addition, growing awareness of vehicle maintenance and the increasing presence of global lubricant manufacturers in the region are speeding up market growth. The move toward fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is also boosting the demand for better lubricant formulations across the Asia Pacific.

Automotive Lubricants Market Dynamics:

Driver: Vehicle Maintenance and Fuel Efficiency Focus

The growing focus on vehicle maintenance, engine performance, and fuel efficiency is a major factor in the automotive lubricants market. Proper lubrication is essential for reducing engine friction, limiting wear and tear, and improving vehicle performance and lifespan. As modern vehicles become more complex, consumers and fleet operators are placing a higher priority on regular maintenance to ensure reliability and reduce long-term operating costs. Stricter fuel economy and emission rules also push for the use of high-quality lubricants that boost engine efficiency. The increasing use of synthetic and low-viscosity oils further supports this trend, as they help improve mileage and cut emissions.

Opportunity: Shift Toward Synthetic, Bio-based, and EV-Compatible Lubricants

The automotive lubricants market offers strong opportunities due to the increasing shift toward synthetic, bio-based, and electric vehicle (EV)-compatible lubricants. Synthetic oils provide better performance and longer drain intervals. Bio-based lubricants help meet sustainability goals and comply with environmental regulations.

At the same time, the growth of electric vehicles is driving demand for specialized fluids like thermal management fluids and gear lubricants. Manufacturers can take advantage of this change by developing eco-friendly and high-performance lubricant solutions that keep up with new automotive technologies and regulatory standards.

Challenge: Raw Material Price Volatility and Supply Chain Disruptions

A major challenge in the automotive lubricants market is volatile raw material prices, especially for base oils and additive chemicals derived from crude oil. Since lubricant production is closely tied to the petroleum industry, changes in global crude oil prices directly affect manufacturing costs and overall pricing stability. This makes it hard for companies to keep consistent profit margins and long-term pricing strategies.

Additionally, global supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and logistics issues can impact the availability of essential inputs. Transportation delays and rising freight costs add to operational difficulties. These uncertainties are particularly challenging for manufacturers operating in multiple regions, as they constantly need to adjust their procurement and inventory strategies. Consequently, supply chain instability and raw material cost fluctuations are significant barriers to stable growth and effective planning in the automotive lubricants market.

Naveen Chittaragi is an experienced market research and consulting professional with over 9 years of expertise across custom, syndicated, and consulting projects. Currently serving as Associate Vice President, he has successfully managed stakeholders across the project value chain and has authored over 100 research reports and 30+ consulting assignments. His work spans across industrial and government projects, contributing significantly to client success and data-driven decision-making.

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Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Castrol, a lubricant player, announced the expansion of its portfolio into the Auto Care segment, with a variety of products. With this foray, the company continues to deliver on its promise to offer superior service satisfaction to vehicle owners.

In October 2024, FUCHS Group announced the launch of its new product packaging for its Automotive aftermarket range(s), which are made from 100% recycled (PCR) materials.

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