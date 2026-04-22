Greif Commits to Science Based Targets Initiative and Releases 17th Annual Sustainability Report

DELAWARE, Ohio, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced that it has formally committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing approach to climate action and emissions reduction. The company also released its 17th annual Sustainability Report, highlighting 2025 progress in advancing its responsible business practices and long-term value creation.

Advancing Toward Science-Based Net-Zero Targets

Through its SBTi commitment, Greif will develop science-based near-term and long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, including Scope 3 value chain emissions reduction targets, in accordance with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard. Once finalized, the company will submit these targets to the SBTi for independent validation. Greif will announce its validated targets following completion of the review process.

The commitment builds on a climate program that is embedded across operations and extended through its value chain and represents the fifth generation of climate targets established since 2007. Over nearly two decades, the company has consistently met its prior targets, underscoring a track record of disciplined execution, transparency, and accountability in managing its environmental impact.

Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif, said the announcement reflects both continuity and progress in the company’s climate strategy. “Greif has been actively working to reduce its environmental footprint for many years. Committing to the Science Based Targets initiative reinforces our focus on credible, science-based climate action and supports our customers, partners, and other stakeholders as they pursue their own climate and sustainability goals.”

Delivering Measurable Progress in 2025 Sustainability Report

This commitment is complemented by the release of Greif’s 17th annual Sustainability Report, which details the company’s progress and performance over the past year. The report demonstrates continued advancement in climate action and circular economy solutions, including the activation of a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) supporting solar energy in Spain and new on-site solar installations in Costa Rica and China.





Additional highlights from the report include:

Diverted 88 percent of waste from landfill and achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status at 155 facilities globally

and achieved Expanded the portfolio of sustainable solutions, including the launch of EcoBalance Low Carbon Emission Steel Drums

Collected more than 3.7 million containers for reconditioning, remanufacturing, or recycling, generating more than $1.1 billion from sustainability-tagged products and services





The company’s progress also continues to be recognized externally, maintaining strong third-party ratings in 2025 including CDP (B), MSCI (AA), and ISS ESG scores, and earning recognition on Newsweek’s lists of Most Loved Workplaces and Most Responsible Companies.

The full report is available on the official Greif website for more detailed information.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in over 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world’s most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life’s essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company’s Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Innovative Closure Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Greif Media Relations

communications@greif.com

+1 (234) 221-6001

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d361acb-5bfb-4bea-bc26-e77e6a939843