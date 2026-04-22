Clark Street Associates Sees All Client Awards Advance Through DOE Review, Gains Bloomberg Government Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Street Associates (Clark Street), an advisory firm specializing in securing government grants, loans and strategic partnerships for hard tech companies, today announced that 100% of its clients with previously awarded Biden-era grants were cleared to move forward in a recent U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) review, unblocking more than $606 million in client funding tied to six approved awards.

For companies across advanced manufacturing and energy, the decision brings long-awaited clarity on the status of Biden-era awarded projects and offers a sharper signal about which investments remain aligned with current federal priorities and positioned to move toward execution.

While DOE’s published list includes a broader universe of awards, the number of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) grants that ultimately moved forward was substantially narrower, with only 40 IRA and 334 IIJA grants surviving, making Clark Street’s results stand out. Client projects include:

Six IIJA awards total.

Five of the 15 Advanced Energy Manufacturing awards, representing 33% of all projects and 35% of all funding that survived the review process.

The second-largest IIJA grant issued by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.





The DOE outcome reinforces the core premise behind Clark Street’s approach to government capital: the strongest opportunities are the ones grounded in commercial reality from the start. Rather than functioning as a traditional lobbying or grant advisory firm, Clark Street embeds with clients’ management teams to understand how their businesses build technology, scale and compete. Its team assesses manufacturing constraints, capital needs, customer demand and long-term growth strategy to determine where meaningful overlap exists between commercial objectives and government priorities.

“Too often, companies are told to treat government as a separate workstream, disconnected from how they build, finance and scale their businesses,” said Stephen Empedocles, CEO of Clark Street Associates. “What this DOE outcome shows is that the projects most likely to move forward are not just aligned with a policy priority, they are backed by companies with a credible path to scale. In a review process that placed a premium on execution, durability and strategic relevance, the fact that all of Clark Street’s clients’ awards moved forward reflects the strength of our model and our commitment to client success.”

A Broader Signal of Market Standing

Clark Street was also recently recognized in Bloomberg Government’s Annual Top Lobbying Firms Report, which highlights firms and trends shaping the federal advocacy landscape. While Clark Street’s work extends beyond traditional lobbying, the recognition reflects the firm’s growing presence in a market defined by policy complexity, commercial competition and the need for disciplined execution.

Based on a review of Lobbying Disclosure Act filings, Bloomberg Government examined 360 firms that reported $1.3 million or more in annual revenue and maintained filings in all four quarters of the year. The report found that total lobbying revenue in 2025 reached approximately $5.3 billion, with heightened activity across policy areas including trade, taxation, manufacturing and defense.

“Clark Street Associates is included in Bloomberg Government’s Annual Top Lobbying Firms Report, which highlights the firms and trends shaping today’s lobbying landscape,” said Cesca Antonelli, editor in chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. “This year’s analysis reflects the scale and complexity of activity across the industry as evolving policy priorities continue to drive engagement in Washington.”

For more information about Clark Street’s work and services, visit https://www.clarkstreetassociates.com/.

About Clark Street Associates

Clark Street Associates is a leading advisory firm specializing in securing government funding—including grants, loans, and equity deals—as well as strategic partnerships for hard tech companies, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. The firm’s expert team of business development, technology, operations, and investment banking professionals takes an entrepreneurial, execution-focused approach that aligns government priorities with clients’ commercial goals, enabling access to high-value, non-dilutive funding opportunities that help their clients grow and innovate, without distraction. With a growing footprint in the U.S. and Canada, Clark Street has secured more than $5.4 billion in federal and state funding for technology leaders advancing state-of-the-art innovation across sectors, including semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced energy, defense, aerospace, robotics and artificial intelligence. Learn more at www.clarkstreetassociates.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

press@clarkstreetassociates.com

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