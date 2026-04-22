Spectral AI’s DeepView® System Showcased at 2026 American Burn Association Annual Meeting

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today shared a recap from the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Burn Association, held April 14-17, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The theme of this year’s conference, Leading Burn Care into Tomorrow, provided a rich and relevant platform for U.S. and UK clinicians to present various aspects of the DeepView System® to more than 2,200 clinicians, researchers, and burn care leaders from across the globe.

The DeepView System is an AI-driven, predictive diagnostic device and associated software platform that combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of burn wounds. The DeepView System provides clinicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether a burn wound will heal on its own or requires significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. Spectral AI submitted its De Novo 510(k) marketing clearance application for the DeepView System to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2025.

Dr. Christopher J. Lewis FRCS (Plast) presented an overview of the DeepView System, including real world experience, to attendees at the ABA Innovation Theater on April 14, 2026. Dr. Lewis is a Consultant Plastic, Burn & Reconstructive Surgeon working within the NHS at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne in the United Kingdom. As part of Mr. Lewis’ podium presentation he noted: “DeepView provides a high-quality image that supports conventional assessment rather than replacing it. Acquisition is fast, non-contact, and practical in the real-world burns setting and usability for surgeons, nurses, and patients appears to be a major strength.”

The DeepView System was prominent in a number of podium and poster presentations. “Our presence at ABA 2026 reinforces our commitment to advancing scientific understanding and sharing meaningful data with the broader burn community,” said Vincent Capone, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that the DeepView System can help redefine the assessment and treatment of burn wounds, while democratizing care for all patients.”

Podium Presentations

United States

Evaluation of Triage Patterns of Burn-Injured Patients Using the BEACON Model (Dr. Taryn Travis).

Click Here

The First Reader Study of Burn Wounds with Predictive Artificial Intelligence Analysis (Dr. Alisa Savetamal).

Click Here

United Kingdom

Artificial-intelligence Enhanced Multispectral Imaging for Burn Wound Assessment: Pilot Evaluation of Complex Anatomical Sites (Dr. Shreyas Supparamaniam).

Click Here

Advancements in Burn Size Assessment: A Systematic Review of Emerging Technologies (Dr. Amy Woods).

Click Here

Poster Presentations

United Kingdom

Exploring Patient Experiences of Decision-Making Around Skin Graft Surgery Using an AI Burn Assessment Tool (Dr. Zoe Gotts).

Click Here

Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Multispectral Imaging for Burn Wound Assessment: A Multi-Centre UK Evaluation update (Dr. Leslie Tan).

Click Here

Usability of an Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Multispectral Imaging Tool for Burn Assessment: A Retrospective Heuristic Evaluation (Dr. Hajar Abdulla).

Click Here

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is being developed as a predictive diagnostic device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Spectral AI has been named to TIME’s list of World’s Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors:

The Equity Group Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

crodriguez@theequitygroup.com



