Nightfood Holdings Provides Strategic Growth Update as Demand for Service Robotics Accelerates

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), operating through its subsidiary TechForce Robotics, today provided a corporate update highlighting continued momentum as it scales in the growing global service robotics market.

The Company is expanding its U.S. footprint, with a near-term focus on East Coast distribution partnerships to improve coverage, deployment efficiency, and support rising demand across hospitality and service sectors.

At the same time, TechForce is advancing discussions to enter select international markets through strategic partnerships, aimed at accelerating growth and expanding its global reach.

Demand for the Company’s AI-enhanced robotics solutions continues to increase, with teams accelerating deployments and shortening implementation timelines. The Company is also actively validating its technology through live deployments across multiple industries and venues. To support this growth, TechForce is scaling production capacity and optimizing its deployment and service infrastructure.

Management believes these combined efforts position the Company for scalable, long-term growth in service-intensive industries.

CEO Commentary

“Our focus is execution, expanding our U.S. presence, advancing partnerships, and building the infrastructure needed to scale,” said Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer. “We are also progressing initiatives that could further validate our platform and expand our global reach. Our priority remains disciplined execution and long-term shareholder value.”

The Company expects to provide additional updates as these initiatives advance.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc. (d/b/a Techforce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings Inc., operating as Techforce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and enable next-generation automation.

With a strong emphasis on innovation and real-world deployment, Techforce Robotics partners with organizations to design and implement customized robotic solutions tailored to evolving operational needs.

Learn more: https://www.techforcerobotics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

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