Birchtech to Exhibit at Upcoming Water Industry Conferences in Spring & Summer 2026

Dr. Nicholas Lentz to Deliver Featured Presentations on PFAS Removal at Leading Water Industry Events

CORSICANA, Texas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced its participation and exhibition at four upcoming industry conferences across May and June 2026.

Across these events, Birchtech will showcase its comprehensive suite of water treatment solutions, including its Design Center Analytical Services, SEA-IX™ nuclear-grade ion exchange resin product line, and granular activated carbon (GAC) solutions for the removal of PFAS and other contaminants. Birchtech’s media-agnostic approach allows the Company to match utilities with the technology which the Company believes is best suited to their operational needs, contaminant profile, and regulatory requirements.

To schedule a meeting with Birchtech’s team at any of the upcoming conferences, please contact sales@birchtech.com. To learn more about Birchtech’s water treatment technologies and Design Centers, please visit www.birchtech.com.

PA Section, AWWA Technical Conference

Date: May 4-6, 2026

Location: State College, Pennsylvania

Booth: #57

Speaking Session: Dr. Nicholas Lentz will present in the Technical Track on “Evaluating Virgin and Reactivated GAC for PFAS Removal Using Rapid Small Scale Column Tests (RSSCTs).”

About: The Pennsylvania Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Technical Conference brings together water industry professionals, utilities, engineering firms, and service providers from across the region to share advancements in water treatment, regulatory compliance, and operational best practices.

Maryland Rural Water Association (RWA) Annual Conference

Date: May 4-7, 2026

Location: Ocean City, Maryland

Booth: #9

About: The Maryland Rural Water Association Annual Conference is a premier gathering for rural and municipal water and wastewater system operators, managers, and industry suppliers, focused on training, networking, and showcasing innovative solutions for small to mid-sized utility systems.

American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) 2026 Conference

Date: May 31 – June 4, 2026

Location: San Diego, California

Speaking Session: Dr. Nicholas Lentz will serve as a Featured Session Speaker during the Agilent Technologies User Group Meeting on Sunday, May 31, and will participate in a technical poster with question-and-answer session on June 3. Both presentations will focus on Birchtech’s innovative RSSCT analytic capabilities.

About: The ASMS Conference is a major annual showcase of Agilent Technologies’ latest innovations in mass spectrometry (MS), liquid chromatography (LC), and gas chromatography (GC) technologies.

AWWA ACE26 Annual Conference & Exposition

Date: June 21-24, 2026

Location: Washington, D.C.

Booth: #1140

About: The American Water Works Association’s ACE is the largest national water industry conference, drawing thousands of water professionals, utilities, engineering firms, and service providers from across the country to discover the latest water treatment technologies, regulatory updates, and operational best practices.

Management Commentary

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of Birchtech, commented: “This lineup of spring and early summer conferences represents a concentrated opportunity to engage directly with the water utilities, engineering firms, and research institutions driving the future of contaminant removal in North America. Having Dr. Nicholas Lentz featured as a speaker at both the Pennsylvania AWWA Technical Conference and the ASMS User Group Meeting underscores the depth of technical expertise Birchtech brings to the PFAS and advanced water treatment conversation.

“The AWWA ACE26 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. is the largest gathering of water professionals in the United States, and we are looking forward to meeting with decision-makers from utilities of all sizes. Combined with our presence at the regional and rural water association events, these conferences position Birchtech in front of the full spectrum of water treatment customers – from the nation’s largest metropolitan utilities to smaller rural systems – as we continue to scale our water business,” concluded MacPherson.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and SEA disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on removing contaminants, including ‘forever chemicals’ such as PFAS, from potable water and industrial wastewater. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business, as well as anticipated customer engagements and the Company’s participation in industry conferences. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us