Global Water Resources Sets First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Global Water Resources management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-816-1435

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0527

Conference ID: 10208204

Webcast (live and replay): here

The conference call webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.gwresources.com .

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting to the call, please contact Encore at 1-949-432-7450.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 28, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10208204



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 39 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 19.3 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

mike.liebman@gwresources.com Investor Relations:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

Encore Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7450

GWRS@encore-ir.com



