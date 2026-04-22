North China's Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone Posts Robust Q1 Performance with 6-Percent GDP Growth

TIANJIN, China, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first quarter of 2026, the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone in north China achieved a 6 percent year-on-year growth in gross domestic product (GDP), securing a solid start to the year. Major economic indicators delivered robust performance, industrial structure continued to improve, and investment projects drove notable growth.

The Administrative Committee of Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone noted that in Q1 2026, the zone's GDP reached 29.82 billion yuan, up 6 percent; district-level general public budget revenue totaled 3.43 billion yuan, rising 9.6 percent; and fixed-asset investment grew by 5.7 percent. Strong growth was seen in key sectors of above-scale services, transportation and warehousing, newly built commercial housing sales, and above-quota accommodation and catering, with their revenue or sales up 20.1 percent, 24.4 percent, 25.9 percent and 26.6 percent, respectively, unleashing sustained growth momentum.

The zone's industrial strength advanced steadily with visible progress in structural adjustment. The ratio of secondary to tertiary industries stood at 32.8:67.2, further strengthening the supporting role of the service sector. Industry and services contributed 2.6 and 2.1 percentage points to GDP growth, respectively, while transportation, finance and trade added 1.3, 1.1 and 0.5 percentage points, respectively.

Strategic emerging industries grew at an accelerated pace: output of next-generation information technology, green environmental protection, and aerospace industries rose 14.3 percent, 19 percent and 22.8 percent respectively. High-tech manufacturing output increased by 19.3 percent, accounting for 14.9 percent of total industrial output - 2.2 percentage points higher than the same period last year. Revenue from modern emerging services surged 25 percent, making up 89.6 percent of the zone's total service sector revenue, marking continuous optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure.

In addition, project investment played a targeted driving role, supported by leading enterprises. The output value of equipment manufacturing exceeded 20 billion yuan, with key firms including Lenovo, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, Caterpillar and Airbus posting double-digit growth.

Delong Group relocated its headquarters to the zone, becoming Tianjin's first private enterprise headquarters among the Fortune Global 500. Major tertiary-industry projects affiliated with Delong and Macrolink exerted strong supporting effects. In the first quarter, 12 key manufacturing projects were launched with a total investment of 1.86 billion yuan, expected to generate an annual output value of 9.14 billion yuan upon full operation.

Source: The Administrative Committee of Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone