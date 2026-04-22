Autonomix Medical to Present Long-Term Pain Mitigation Data in Pancreatic Cancer at ECIO 2026

THE WOODLANDS, TX, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that new long-term clinical data evaluating its transvascular radiofrequency (RF) ablation approach for pain mitigation in pancreatic adenocarcinoma will be presented at the European Conference on Interventional Oncology (ECIO) 2026 being held April 26 – 30, 2026 in Basel CH.

The presentation, titled “Pain mitigation in pancreatic adenocarcinoma: a long-term analysis of denervation via transvascular RF energy-based ablation” (Abstract No. 350), has been accepted as an oral presentation in the session “Y90 and Novel Therapies.”

The presentation will be delivered by Nikola Cesarovic, PhD, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM (Europe/Zurich), and will highlight long-term outcomes from the Company’s ongoing clinical evaluation of its minimally invasive, transvascular RF energy-based approach.

Pancreatic cancer is often associated with severe, difficult-to-manage pain, representing a significant unmet medical need. Autonomix’s proprietary technology is designed to selectively target and ablate relevant nerves via the vascular system, with the potential to provide meaningful and durable pain relief while improving patient quality of life.

The ECIO Annual Meeting convenes leading interventional oncologists and healthcare professionals to showcase advances in image-guided cancer therapies and emerging treatment technologies. For more information, please visit ecio.org.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions.



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com