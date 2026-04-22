MECART releases highlights of peer-reviewed study assessing cleanroom life-cycle environmental impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MECART, Corp. today announced results of a peer-reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) that shows its cleanroom systems have lower environmental impacts than those of the average North American cleanroom.

Fittingly released on Earth Day and during the INTERPHEX pharmaceutical/ biotechnology event in New York, the findings provide quantifiable data that distinguishes MECART from competitors by going beyond general sustainability claims.

Independent LCA specialist Groupe AGÉCO conducted the ISO14040-44 compliant study, which was critically reviewed by a panel of external experts. Findings show that MECART cleanrooms deliver 33% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, 59% lower ozone depletion potential, 26% reduction in acidification potential, and 34% lower eutrophication potential compared to averages of North American cleanroom systems in those four categories.

The comprehensive scope of the assessment and insistence on third-party verification reflect an approach to environmental transparency that is uncommon in the cleanroom industry.

“We recognize MECART for its leadership and for its clear commitment to advancing transparency and accountability in the environmental performance of its cleanroom products,” said Julie-Anne Chayer, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility Services at Groupe AGÉCO. “By aligning its impact measurement practices with the most rigorous international standards, MECART is contributing to the broader transformation toward a more sustainable and responsible industry.”

For MECART, the results confirm that its design and manufacturing choices are aligned with calls for both efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“While many manufacturers make broad sustainability claims, we’ve invested in rigorous third-party verification that our clients can trust,” said MECART Vice President and General Manager Jerome Jobin. “The data speaks for itself; our design choices and manufacturing practices deliver measurable environmental benefits without compromising operational performance.”

MECART is showcasing its modular cleanroom system through Thursday, April 23, during the INTERPHEX event at the Javits Center in New York City. Visitors to Booth 3128 can tour a modular cleanroom with a self-supporting structure, walkable ceiling, and flush-integrated low-air returns. There’s also an interactive virtual cleanroom where attendees can explore next-generation features in operational flexibility and scalability. MECART experts will be on hand to discuss environmental advantages, including patented welded steel construction that supports 100% metal recycling at end-of-life.

For additional information, contact us at info@mecart.com.

About MECART:

With 50 years of expertise in mastering controlled environments, MECART stands as a distinguished North American manufacturer specializing in the design, construction, and global installation of premium cleanrooms.

MECART provides flexible solutions through comprehensive in-house engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities, all executed in accordance with a sophisticated Quality Assurance system certified under ISO 9001. MECART manages high demand and meets strict delivery timelines through its manufacturing capabilities in both Canada and the United States.



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