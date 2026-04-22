Roadzen’s UK Subsidiary, Global Insurance Management, Secures Several New Contracts Representing $2.5 Million in Projected Annual Revenue

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that its wholly owned UK-based subsidiary, Global Insurance Management Limited (“GIM”), has closed several new commercial contracts that are collectively projected to contribute approximately $2.5 million in revenue over the coming twelve months.

The contracts span a diverse range of partners across the automotive finance, dealer, and fleet sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally, with GIM providing two core product lines — connected vehicle protection and a suite of GAP Insurance solutions across these client relationships. The programs are built on Roadzen’s Global Distribution Network (“GDN”), a technology platform that enables real-time policy pricing, issuance, payments, and claims management through a single integrated platform and embedded APIs, helping deliver seamless customer journeys with greater control and peace of mind.

The new wins build on the momentum from two major OEM contracts announced over the last two quarters and represent a meaningful expansion of Roadzen’s commercial footprint in the UK and Europe.

New Client Partnerships

The newly contracted clients, spanning vehicle finance brokerages, franchised dealer groups, independent automotive retailers, fleet operators, and affinity distribution partners, will each offer GIM’s products to their end customers through embedded and point-of-sale channels. While individual client names remain confidential and will be disclosed in due course where appropriate, the portfolio represents a meaningful broadening of GIM’s commercial footprint and distribution reach across the UK and select international markets.

Vehicle Finance Brokerages: Multiple award-winning independent brokerages providing retail and business finance across the UK, distributing connected vehicle protection and GAP products to their dealer and end-customer networks.

Franchised and Independent Dealer Groups: UK-based automotive retail groups offering GIM’s connected protection and GAP solutions as standard ancillary products at point of vehicle sale.

Fleet and Mobility Operators: Commercial fleet operators and mobility service providers integrating covert tracking and 24/7 recovery infrastructure into their vehicle management programs.

Affinity and Aggregator Channels: Distribution partners with large consumer or SME bases embedding GIM’s insurance products within their existing product suites.





“We are extremely pleased to see this momentum,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “Together with the major OEM contracts we announced over the last two quarters, these new wins reflect a meaningful resumption of growth in the UK and Europe. The breadth of clients we are serving demonstrates the value of our technology and our unique position at the intersection of insurance and mobility. We are now seeing tailwinds across all of our global businesses — India, the U.S. and the UK — and we remain focused on executing against our growth goals for the year.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenue and other benefits from the contract discussed above, our anticipated strategy, valuation, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.