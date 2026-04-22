Vivid Seats to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, will report financial results for the first quarter 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://investors.vividseats.com/.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) is a leading online ticket marketplace connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Vivid Seats is committed to delivering the most rewarding ticket-buying experience for fans through competitive everyday pricing backed by its Lowest Price Guarantee, an industry-leading rewards program, and award-winning customer service. The Chicago-based company offers one of the widest selections of live events across North America, powered by proprietary technology that makes discovering and buying tickets simple, affordable, and reliable. Learn more by downloading the Vivid Seats app or visiting vividseats.com

Contact:

Investors

investors@vividseats.com

Media

press@vividseats.com