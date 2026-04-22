Protein Ingredients Market Projected to Surpass USD 113 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Protein Ingredients Market size was valued at USD 62.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 113.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% during 2026–2035. The structural force behind the majority of this market's growth is the expansion of protein's consumer appeal from a specialized athletic nutrition category into everyday food purchase behavior, further driving market growth globally.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 62.42 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 113.23 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 6.17%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Mainstream Consumer Demand for High-Protein Food and Beverage Products Augment Market Growth Globally

The structural force behind the majority of this market's growth is the expansion of protein's consumer appeal from a specialized athletic nutrition category into everyday food purchase behavior. Protein inclusion has become a standard formulation goal rather than a brand differentiator in many categories because the food manufacturing industry has been responding to consumer demands at retail for a long enough period of time. Neither new technology nor regulatory changes are necessary to sustain it. Protein content has been normalized as a key nutritional claim in snack bars, ready-to-drink drinks, dairy and dairy-alternative yogurts, cereals, and meal replacement formats.

Major Protein Ingredients Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group plc

Ingredion Incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Roquette Frères

Glanbia plc

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina

CHS Inc.

Bunge Limited

The Scoular Company

Gelita AG

Leprino Foods Company

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Wilmar International Limited

Axiom Foods Inc.

Corbion N.V.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Source

Plant Protein dominated with a 42.15% share in 2025 as it serves the broadest range of product applications and consumer segments simultaneously. Insect Protein is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 8.94% through 2035 due to increasingly accepted option in mainstream food and beverage products.

By Product Type

Protein Concentrates dominated with a 40.72% share in 2025 as they represent the most accessible entry point for protein ingredient inclusion across cost-sensitive food manufacturing applications. Protein Hydrolysates are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 7.37% through 2035 as their production process is well established across both animal and plant protein sources.

By Application

Food & Beverages dominated with a 48.36% share in 2025 as they represent the most diverse and highest-volume channel for protein ingredient consumption. Animal Feed & Pet Food is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 7.28% through 2035.

By Form

Dry / Powder dominated with a 78.64% share in 2025 as it is the most economical form to ship and store over the long distances that typically separate protein ingredient production and food manufacturing locations. Liquid format is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 7.17% through 2035.

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Protein Ingredients Market Key Segments

By Source

Plant Protein

Animal Protein

Microbial Protein

Insect Protein

By Product Type

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Protein Hydrolysates

Textured Protein

By Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements & Sports Nutrition

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

By Form

Dry / Powder

Liquid

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Protein Ingredients Market was valued at USD 16.36 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% during 2026–2035. The most advanced functional food and sports nutrition commercial infrastructure in the world is found in the United States, where protein content claims have been commercially standardized long enough for the market to move past early adoption into a phase of product category maturation and format diversification.

With a 35.28% market share and a value of USD 22.02 billion in 2025, North America dominated the protein ingredients market. Over the course of the forecast period, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.59% to reach USD 37.83 billion. The region's market leadership is a result of a sports and active nutrition retail infrastructure with unparalleled commercial depth, as well as a food manufacturing sector that has been using protein content claims across product categories for longer than any other geography.

From 2026 to 2035, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of almost 7.24%, increasing from USD 15.71 billion in 2025 to USD 31.51 billion. Rising incomes that increase consumer access to protein-enriched products, the fast expansion of domestic food and beverage manufacturing industries in China, India, and Southeast Asia that enhances the ability to procure protein ingredients, and a sports and active nutrition market in China, South Korea, and Japan are all factors contributing to the region's growth leadership.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Cargill announced the commissioning of a new pea protein isolation line at its Fort Dodge, Iowa facility, adding capacity specifically configured for non-GMO yellow pea processing to serve food and beverage manufacturer demand for North American-origin plant protein with traceability documentation.

Cargill announced the commissioning of a new pea protein isolation line at its Fort Dodge, Iowa facility, adding capacity specifically configured for non-GMO yellow pea processing to serve food and beverage manufacturer demand for North American-origin plant protein with traceability documentation. In April 2025, Kerry Group launched an expanded range of protein ingredient systems under its Tegral and ProDiem platforms targeting the active aging nutrition segment, incorporating a combination of whey protein isolate, plant-sourced leucine-enriched amino acid fractions, and collagen peptides designed to address the dual requirements of muscle protein synthesis and joint support that are clinically relevant for consumers over sixty.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROTEIN SOURCE DIVERSIFICATION & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you understand market evolution through insights on plant, animal, microbial, and insect protein share, along with sustainability-driven demand shifts.

– helps you understand market evolution through insights on plant, animal, microbial, and insect protein share, along with sustainability-driven demand shifts. PROTEIN EXTRACTION & NUTRITIONAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you assess efficiency improvements in extraction, amino acid optimization, and enhanced bioavailability across alternative protein sources.

– helps you assess efficiency improvements in extraction, amino acid optimization, and enhanced bioavailability across alternative protein sources. PRODUCT FUNCTIONALITY & PROCESSING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate performance through analysis of protein purity, digestibility, and functional properties such as solubility, emulsification, and foaming capacity.

– helps you evaluate performance through analysis of protein purity, digestibility, and functional properties such as solubility, emulsification, and foaming capacity. APPLICATION-BASED DEMAND & END-USE INSIGHTS – helps you identify growth opportunities through demand trends across food & beverages, sports nutrition, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries.

– helps you identify growth opportunities through demand trends across food & beverages, sports nutrition, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. FORM FACTOR ADOPTION & STABILITY METRICS – helps you analyze product preference through insights on powdered vs liquid formats, shelf-life improvements, transportation efficiency, and formulation stability.

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Protein Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 62.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 113.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.17% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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