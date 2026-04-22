Rhino Bitcoin Positions Itself as a Bitcoin Financial Services Leader Amid Rising Institutional and Nation-State Adoption

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (OTC: RHNO) today announced continued strong growth and platform enhancements, including the introduction of zero-fee Bitcoin purchases, new strategic partnerships, and expanded educational initiatives. These developments come at a pivotal time as both nation-states and major institutions accelerate their adoption of Bitcoin.

In late 2025 and early 2026, several countries signaled a strong commitment to Bitcoin. Saudi Arabia’s central bank announced plans to seek direct Bitcoin exposure, while Pakistan revealed intentions to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. In addition, political leaders and lawmakers in Brazil, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Japan have proposed or pledged national Bitcoin accumulation strategies. Several U.S. states have also advanced legislation to create their own Strategic Bitcoin Reserves.

This momentum is mirrored in the institutional space. In April 2026, Morgan Stanley launched a Bitcoin ETF that attracted $100 million in inflows during its first week. Goldman Sachs has filed for its own Bitcoin ETF, and Strategy Inc. accumulated more than 35,000 BTC, valued at approximately $2.5 billion in the same month. Corporate treasury adoption continues to broaden, with companies such as Tesla, Block, and Steak 'N Shake adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets.

“Rhino is focused on transforming Bitcoin from a passive holding into a practical financial tool,” said Lyle Hauser, CEO of Rhino Bitcoin. “As institutions deepen their involvement and global payment inefficiencies persist, platforms that make Bitcoin easy and accessible will lead the next phase of growth. Our recent platform upgrades reflect this vision.”

Platform Enhancements and Strategic Partnerships

Rhino has removed fees on Bitcoin purchases, enabling clients to buy Bitcoin without the transaction costs typically charged by competitors. The company has also partnered with Arch Lending to offer competitive, secure borrowing rates against Bitcoin collateral. This move comes amid heightened concerns around decentralized finance security following a major exploit, and it complements Rhino’s existing partnerships with Casa for advanced custody solutions and Ibex for Lightning Network infrastructure.

Consumer Offerings and Global Reach

Rhino recently launched SatsDrop (drop.rhinobitcoin.com), a free Plinko-style game that allows users to win up to 100,000 satoshis. The company is also expanding its global remittance capabilities, positioning itself to compete in the $800 billion international remittance market. User growth continues to accelerate, with thousands of new users joining the platform, and planned expansion into the European Union and additional jurisdictions is underway.

Philanthropy and Education Initiatives

Rhino has introduced a feature to make in-app donations to non-profit organizations, partnering with Mi Primer Bitcoin, a leading Bitcoin education initiative. The company has also launched a Women in Bitcoin course and a comprehensive Academy program. Rhino recently sponsored the Women in Bitcoin Summit, which featured speakers including Natalie Brunell, Efrat Fenigson, and Senator Cynthia Lummis. The company will maintain a strong presence at BTC ’26 in Las Vegas and Bitcoin Is for Everyone, with multiple Rhino speakers participating.

About Rhino Bitcoin

Rhino Bitcoin is an all-in-one Bitcoin super app that enables users to buy Bitcoin with zero fees. The platform also allows users to pay bills, borrow against Bitcoin holdings, access secure cold storage, send instant global payments, and invest in retirement accounts—all within a seamless and secure experience. At Rhino, we are redefining digital banking by integrating the strengths of traditional finance with the transformative power of Bitcoin. For more information, visit rhinobitcoin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (the “Company”) that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company’s product development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties.