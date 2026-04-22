H/L First to Activate Nexxen TV Home Screen PMPs Through Nexxen DSP, Underscoring Value of High-Attention CTV Environments

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced that H/L, a renowned multiservice and independent agency, is the first to programmatically activate native smart TV home screen inventory through its new solution, Nexxen TV Home Screen, utilizing private marketplace (“PMP”) deals and its demand-side platform (“DSP”), Nexxen DSP. The approach reflects a growing interest in high-attention Connected TV (“CTV”) to complement streaming advertising strategies.

While television remains the largest screen in the home, attention is increasingly fragmented as viewers divide their focus between multiple devices – per eMarketer, over 80% of U.S. adults now use their phone or computer while watching TV. This means that brands must find ways to prompt consumers in environments where they are actively engaged, so when CTV ads appear in pods, viewers are primed to notice and respond.

Nexxen TV Home Screen reaches viewers at the precise moment they are deciding what to watch – a window that Nielsen estimates lasts an average of 10.5 minutes. H/L is leveraging this inventory to create early exposure that primes audiences so that when the later :30 or :15 spots play, they recall the message and listen.

“As consumers continue to divide their time and attention across screens, brands need ways to connect with them during moments when the TV has their full focus, and Nexxen TV Home Screen creates that opportunity,” said Kara Puccinelli Chief Customer Officer, Nexxen. “By activating this high-impact media in Nexxen’s unified platform, advertisers can not only engage those audiences but also link that exposure to performance across the funnel.”

“CTV is not traditional television, and relying on it to behave the same way is why campaigns can underperform. Consumer behavior has changed, making it critical to maximize the moments when you actually have the audience’s attention. Inventory like Nexxen TV Home Screen puts brands in front of engaged viewers, helping capture and build on that attention from the very start,” said Jeremy Cobb, VP, Digital Platforms, H/L. “The reality is viewers are often scrolling, searching or gaming during ad breaks. Creating more focused exposure earlier in the viewing journey helps ensure that when pod spots run, the message actually lands."

Prior to activating Nexxen TV Home Screen, H/L achieved up to 14x conversion outcomes for clients through Nexxen DSP and its data-driven insights.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding native Smart TV home screen inventory, offering and any benefits or insights associated with such activities. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheeler@nexxen.com