XM Cyber Launches PostureAI for Google Workspace at Google Cloud Next

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT – XM Cyber , a leader in Continuous Exposure Management, today announced PostureAI, an AI agent designed to help organizations better assess and strengthen the security posture of their Google Workspace environment. This release builds on XM Cyber’s ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud, with PostureAI enabled by Google’s Gemini models and hosted on Google Cloud.

Configuration risk remains a persistent challenge across cloud and SaaS environments. In its Cloud Threat Horizons Report H1 2026 , Google Cloud noted that “in the first half of 2025, threat actors continued to rely heavily on weak or missing credentials and misconfigurations to gain access to Google Cloud environments.” Threat actors are also weaponizing similar exposures in SaaS applications, which are often overlooked when scoping an exposure management program.

PostureAI provides ad-hoc security posture assessment for Google Workspace through an interactive experience enabled by Gemini models that helps administrators analyze granular configurations against security best practices, uncovering exposures that could leave critical business processes exposed.

“Google Workspace is an operational backbone for many organizations,” said Boaz Gorodissky, CTO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber. “That’s why we’ve built this standalone, security-in-the-box SaaS posture management capability for Google Workspace. Offered free of charge, it delivers immediate value, while also serving as an entry point for the more robust Security Controls Monitoring features that PostureAI pulls from, and our customers benefit from today.”

Organizations seeking deeper insight and remediation support beyond PostureAI for Google Workspace are encouraged to explore XM Cyber’s full Continuous Exposure Management product offering, which provides visibility across cloud and on-premises environments, showing how misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and identity exposures can be chained into validated attack paths to critical assets.

PostureAI is available now on Google Cloud Marketplace and also accessible via the Agent Gallery in the Gemini Enterprise app. For information on the full spectrum of XM Cyber’s Google Cloud partnership, visit: https://xmcyber.com/google-cloud-redefining-cloud-exposure-management/ .

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a pioneer in exposure management, transforming how organizations approach cyber risk by continuously validating their hybrid attack surface against real-world threats. By modeling how attackers combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, AI exposures, and more across cloud and on-premises environments, XM Cyber shows enterprises every path an attacker might take, and the most effective ways to block them. This enables security leaders to communicate risk effectively and prove security ROI with confident, data-driven reporting.

Acquired by the Schwarz Group in 2021, XM Cyber operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. For more information, visit www.xmcyber.com .