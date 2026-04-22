ReversingLabs Expert Personnel Join Global Cyber Defense Teams at NATO’s CCDCOE Locked Shields

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced its participation in Locked Shields 2026 , the world's largest and most complex cyber defense exercise organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) . The ReversingLabs team will deploy the company's Spectra Core Powered Product Portfolio to support live-fire cyber defense operations during the exercise, which runs April 20–24, 2026.



Locked Shields provides the most realistic and future-oriented training environment for NATO and its partners. This year’s Locked Shields exercise will bring together approximately 4,000 participants from 45 nations, organized into 16 multinational teams. Each participant is required to team up with at least one partner nation, competing and collaborating remotely from their respective countries.



The exercise simulates a realistic, large-scale live-fire cyber conflict. It tests participants' technical, operational, and strategic capabilities alongside decision-making under pressure. It also incorporates legal and communication considerations, fostering a wartime mentality that compels teams to think quickly, adapt to unexpected threats, and collaborate effectively. All the systems involved in the Locked Shields exercise reflect authentic risks and real-life scenarios according to the NATO CCDCOE.

This year's exercise introduces several new elements, including an elections system component and an expanded cloud segment. Among the systems being defended are a power grid, a Battle Management system, earth observation satellite, an X-Road system, a 5G standalone network, an Air Defense System, and cloud solutions for AWS and Microsoft. The fictional scenario underpinning Locked Shields 2026 integrates contemporary geopolitical tensions, including breaches of international borders, violations of state sovereignty, and large-scale cyberattacks.

ReversingLabs experts will leverage tools including Spectra Analyze, which is capable of unpacking more than 400 file formats and identifying over 4,800 unique file types, to deliver rapid, high-fidelity threat verdicts under the pressure of simulated national-level cyber conflict.

“Cyber defense cannot be assumed - or improvised. It must be tested in real-life exercises like Locked Shields," said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder of ReversingLabs. "True cyber resilience can only be built through the kind of pressure-tested collaboration this exercise demands, where government teams and private sector partners work together, in real time, against sophisticated adversaries. That relationship between public and private is the foundation of effective cyber defense. Putting ReversingLabs solutions to work alongside the defenders who protect power grids, military systems, and critical national infrastructure is about as real as it gets."

Locked Shields aims to strengthen and enhance the cyber defense capabilities of participating nations; promote public, private, and multinational cooperation; and accelerate innovation across the cyber domain. The exercise is hosted on a Cyber Range managed by CR14, NATO's cyber innovation hub, and is organized by the NATO CCDCOE in close cooperation with leading experts from industry, academia, and Allied cyber-defense forces.

To learn more about this year’s Locked Shields exercises visit: https://ccdcoe.org/exercises/locked-shields/

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

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